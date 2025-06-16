The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 season with a talented roster and a clear understanding that success will depend not only on their stars but also on the development of their younger players. Among those under the spotlight are the second-year players from the 2024 draft class, who are expected to take on larger roles and contribute more consistently this season.

Running back Jaylen Wright is one of those players. After showing flashes of speed and potential in limited action during his rookie campaign, Wright now finds himself in a position to become a regular contributor in the offense. With Raheem Mostert no longer in the backfield, the Dolphins will look to Wright to complement De’Von Achane, who enters his third season as one of the league’s most explosive runners. While Achane remains the clear lead back, Wright’s role is expected to grow significantly, particularly as the Dolphins look to balance their offensive attack and maintain depth over a long season.

On the defensive side of the ball, second-year edge rushers Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara are both expected to see increased responsibilities. Robinson, the team’s 2024 first-round pick, showed promising traits as a rookie and is positioned to be a major part of Miami’s pass rush rotation. With his elite athleticism and burst off the edge, Robinson is expected to take a step forward and become a more disruptive force against opposing quarterbacks.

Mohamed Kamara, meanwhile, spent most of his rookie year as a healthy scratch, but that’s likely to change in 2025. With offseason departures along the defensive front, the door is now open for Kamara to earn more meaningful playing time. Known for his speed and effort as a pass rusher coming out of college, Kamara will have the chance to prove he belongs in the rotation and contribute as a depth piece who can generate pressure and bring energy off the bench.

Second-year offensive lineman Patrick Paul is another name to watch. Following the retirement of veteran Terron Armstead, Paul could be in line for a bigger role, potentially competing for a starting spot on the offensive line. His development will be important in maintaining stability up front and protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are not overhauling their philosophy, but they do expect more from their younger players this season. The second-year group won’t just be developmental depth—they’ll be expected to make an impact. If players like Wright, Robinson, Kamara, and Paul can rise to the occasion, they’ll play a key part in helping Miami stay competitive in a tightly contested AFC.