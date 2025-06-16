Some Miami fans were hoping that the team would make coaching changes at the end of last season.

After the Dolphins had a historic offensive performance in 2023, the offense struggled mightily a year later due to a variety of factors.

Along with Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury and Tyreek Hill‘s underperformance, it seemed like defenses around the NFL figured out what Mike McDaniel and company were planning on a week-to-week basis.

In 2023, another member of the Shanahan coaching tree was Bobby Slowik.

Slowik was the offensive coordinator who helped rookie C.J. Stroud put up gaudy numbers for the Houston Texans.

A year later, Slowik was out of a job as the Texans offense was not the same as a year prior.

It seems like this is a reset for both parties involved.

McDaniel adds Slowik to an offensive staff where they will look for him to add new energy and, more importantly, new ideas.

For Slowik, it is an opportunity to quickly get back into an offensive coordinator role a year from now if he wants to.

Should Miami succeed offensively, it would likely mean that Frank Smith, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, would leave to lead his own offense.

Slowik could do the same or move into Smith’s position with his eyes on a coordinator position in 2027.

With the familiarity of knowing McDaniel and others on the staff, it was a definite quality landing spot for Slowik after what happened in Houston.

One of those members of the staff is his brother, Ryan, who is the defensive backs and pass game specialist for the Dolphins.

It certainly makes sense for Bobby to join his brother.

If something were to happen to McDaniel after this season, maybe Bobby Slowik could even prove to be a head coach candidate for Miami as he would be well known within the organization.

After a tough season for both Miami and Slowik, it made sense for the duo to pair up.

It is a win-win situation for both.