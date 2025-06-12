He said it!

Bradley Chubb, when asked about the Miami Dolphins “CULTURE CHANGE” this year, said last season Dolphins players were saying the same things but were lying as they weren’t all in on truly trying to change the culture, but this year they are.

When asked, Chubb said,

“I’m going to say last year, we were lying honestly. (laughter) Point blank, period. We felt it. We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t get all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the effort to go the extra mile and I would say this year, we’re doing that. I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out for us, but we are putting forth that foot to change it because last year, like I said, we said we wanted to change, yeah, we’re doing this, we’re doing that; but it’s not going exactly how we want to. But this year, I feel like everybody has the right mindset and moving forward, so if it works out, it’s going to work out. If it doesn’t, we’re going to get back to the drawing board and make sure it works out.”

I give Chubb credit for being honest, but how do we know he is being honest now?

Once a liar, always a liar is a saying that many people live by.

Culture is a funny thing; it has become a BUZZWORD that NFL organizations and players like to use these days.

I believe it’s an easy word to throw around and use as a fallback when the team isn’t winning.

You never hear about the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Buffalo Bills CULTURE.

They win games and compete for Super Bowls.

You only hear about culture with teams like the Dolphins, Jets, Browns, and other NFL bottom-dwellers.

But it is kind of stunning to hear Bradley Chubb say not only he, but the Dolphins roster last year was just giving lip service to the culture change and were, for the most part, all lying about it to the media.

Shows you why you can’t take these media sessions all too seriously.

Everyone in this day and age is so media savvy and trained, they know what to say to ensure the media are not on their back.

But again, if this group had no problem lying about this subject last year, how can I trust them now?

And, what does this say about Mike McDaniel? His team had zero respect for him last year; they didn’t buy into his culture and what he was trying to build.

We have heard about some of the position groups going out to dinner together, playing paintball, and doing Yoga classes. So, there is some evidence that this year the players (well, some players) are trying. We will see if this continues as we get into training camp and the season.

And we will see if the team hits a rocky patch during the season ,if they continue with the team bonding and team building to fix this clearly broken Miami Dolphins culture.