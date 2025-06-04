Louis Ragone and former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski join Michael Fink to talk Dolphins, and Bills, and we go back in time to discuss Tim Bowens, Zach Thomas, and Jerry’s distaste for Hard Rock Stadium.
(The last 30 seconds of Jerry’s file didn’t record, but he thanked us and offered to join us Buffalo week.)
Buffalo’s Jerry Ostroski Joins The Finfans Podcast
