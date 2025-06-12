Or is that an oxymoron?



During the first few days of mandatory minicamp, Coach Mike McDaniel has not been his typical, comical, laid-back self.



Interestingly, how when asked about the current situation regarding the impending trade of cornerback Jaylen Ramsey, McDaniel says

“Personally – I don’t give a s— about what I feel,”



Interesting indeed, as if Coach McDaniel is attempting to turn tough and be an asshole and an authoritarian if need be.



Really?



Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post described McDaniel as “peeved, irritated and fed up.” And it’s hard to blame him – he likely sees the writing on the wall with this year’s Dolphins team.



So, what is next?



Does McDaniel truly realize he follows as a coach, the head Coach, for the only undefeated team in NFL history?



And he is the Coach of the Miami Dolphins franchise, with Don Shula as the most winningest coach in NFL History?



Winning is the expectation.



The Miami Dolphins players need to be about winning.



The players need not just to enjoy the multi-million dollar facilities/spa but also achieve a goal.



That goal is winning.



Is that missing piece gone from the 2025 Miami Dolphins team?



And the 2025 players?



I don’t think so.



And I hope not.



Most players have something to prove, not just the rookies.



Second-year Chop Robinson.



Edge Jaylan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, offensive line Austin Jackson, and Patrick Paul.



Of course, he is written off by many, Tua Tagovailoa.



So, give McDaniel, Tua, and the remainder of the team who still believe in the benefit of the doubt and hope for the best. I know the reality of our current roster, but I have been through worse.



At the minimum, Coach Mike McDaniel is attempting to improve the team.



I look forward to the 2025 season.



Tailgate anyone?



