It’s time to mark some calendars, purchase those road trip tickets, and maybe even reactivate that Game Pass subscription, Dolphins nation, Miami Dolphins have finally dropped their 2025 NFL schedule, and judging by it, it’s going to be one of the most electrifying slates we’ve ever seen in years.

Whether you’re excited for the historic global showdown, salivating over prime-time fights, or just curious when precisely you’ll finally get to see the Patriots come into town (again), this schedule is packed with narratives and playoff implications from start to finish.

Preseason tune-up: Prepping the right way

The Dolphins open preseason action with a trip to Chicago on Aug. 10 to face the Bears. Preseason games do not count towards the standings, but they absolutely do count towards depth chart wars, rookie highlight reels, and of course, loosening up the starters for the slog.

Week 2 ships Miami to Detroit for a fight with the Lions, arguably the most overhauled roster in the league the last couple of seasons. Then the Fins host the Jaguars on August 23 in what should be dress rehearsal for regular-season kickoff. Two of them, the Jaguars and Bears, are being broadcast on the NFL Network, so even non-Florida fans get an early glimpse of Tua and his squad.

Wagering on the Fins: Risky business on and off the field

For fans who like to put their money where their mouth is, the 2025 Dolphins season offers plenty of betting opportunities. From over/unders to futures, there’s no shortage of ways to wager on Miami’s path to the playoffs.

So, whether you're placing a bet on Tyreek scoring the first TD, there's a little something for everyone in the gambling world these days.

September: Rivalries and early gut checks

The season begins with a flourish on September 7, as the Dolphins travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts. One they have a good chance of winning, but don’t rule out the Colts, especially if their rookie quarterback is settling into his rhythm. Then home again for a Sept. 14 AFC East clash with the New England Patriots. There’s always extra energy when Belichick’s crew comes to town, and the Fins will be looking to take control early of the division.

Week 3? Buckle up. Miami brings their ride north to Buffalo for a Thursday Night Football brawl on September 18. Prime-time. National TV. Rowdy Bills Mafia fan base. It’s all you can hope for out of a rivalry contest, other than maybe the frigid weather, which fortunately won’t be a concern this early in the season.

Week 4 provides another spotlight game: Home Monday Night Football against the New York Jets on September 29. With or without Aaron Rodgers passing it, Jets-Dolphins is always a good story.

Midseason madness: A European vacation and a gauntlet of games

October is not a walk in the park. Twice the Dolphins are on the road, including a crucial contest at the Houston Texans on October 5. Then hosting the Raiders before an enormous Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 30. But the big news? Week 11 in Madrid.

That’s right, Miami is traveling overseas to host the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain on November 16. It will be the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Spain, and who better to bring the spectacle than Miami, a franchise with deep roots and growing fan bases in Latin America and Europe?

It’s not a game, it’s a moment in international sports. Next week, the Dolphins get their well-deserved break with their bye in Week 12. Good timing, too, as December is chock full.

December to remember: Playoff push accelerates

Dec. 1, Miami hosts the Tennessee Titans, a sleep-in-the-dreams team that never fails to play hard. Then they have a short week for a roadie at the Jets (again) in Week 14.

December 15 features another Monday Night Football game, this one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you like classic football battles with playoff-intensity emotion, this is your game.

Just six days later, the Dolphins return under the spotlight, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football. Tua vs. Burrow? Yes, please. We’re here for it. Miami closes out the regular season at home against the Patriots, with the day and time to be announced. If history’s any guide, there’s a good wager this game’ll have playoff implications.

Prime-time darlings

If you’re convinced you’re seeing the Dolphins on national TV a great deal of next season, you’re not insane. Miami plays six games in prime time in 2025, which is a clear sign the league considers them a television must-see. And believe me, they are.

This team is fast, flashy, and explosive. Mike McDaniel’s playbook is pure magic, and with stars Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa, each game can be a highlight reel.

The 2025 season

2025 feels like a tipping point for the Miami Dolphins. The roster is deep, the coaching is creative, and the national stage is brighter than ever before. With a combination of gruff rivalries, old-school matchups, and an overseas odyssey, this schedule isn’t just entertaining, it’s a blockbuster.

So, fire up the grill, get the jersey out of the closet, and maybe keep one eye on the betting lines. The Dolphins are diving headfirst into what could be a special season.