The 2025 Miami Dolphins will begin their training camp in late July with the first practice open to the public on July 26.
Many questions remain regarding how the remaining roster holes can be filled and what players will emerge to make the 53-man final roster.
Here are just a few of the questions starting on the offensive side of the ball:
1. It starts with the quarterback position. Will Tua be able to adapt his ways and learn to give up on plays instead of trying to be heroic? Will Zach Wilson learn the offense sufficiently to be a capable backup? And how will Quinn Ewers progress through camp?
2. Will Jonah Savaiinaea become the team’s starting guard? And will Jonah be signed before training camp?
3. Is Tyreek Hill “all-in” for this team in 2025, or will his mind be distracted by his off-the-field situations?
4. Who will emerge as De’Von Achane‘s reinforcements at running back? Three potential contributors are second-year player Jaylen Wright, free agent signing Alexander Mattison, and rookie Ollie Gordon II.
5. Who emerges as the prominent third receiver? This position has several possibilities, including second-year players Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Dee Eskridge.
6. Given the impending trade of Jonnu Smith, who will be our starting tight end? Or will Chris Grier and Smith be able to reach a deal? The roster includes Pharoah Brown, Julian Hill, and Tanner Conner, none of whom possess Smith’s skill set.
7. Who will be on the offensive line starting five? And can Grier bring in some capable depth on the offensive line, not named Liam Eichenberg? If the stars align, the team does have a capable starting five: left tackle Patrick Paul, Guards James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea, center Aaron Brewer, and right tackle Austin Jackson.
8. What about Coach Mike McDaniel and the supposed culture change discussed ad nauseam? Will there be a palpable change in what fans and media see on the field during training camp? Are players buying into this new culture change in year four of McDaniel’s tenure?
As training camp comes closer, Dolphins fans will be watching and waiting.
