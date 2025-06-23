The 2025 Miami Dolphins will soon enter training camp with many questions that need answers.



On both sides of the ball.



Most notably, there are many more pressing questions on defense.



Here are just a few:



1) Will General Manager Chris Grier restructure Zach Sieler’s contract before training camp, or will we be witnessing a dysfunctional start in July?



2) How quickly will first-round draft pick Kenneth Grant develop into a significant contributor? And can Grier and company provide depth on the defensive line? Will rookies Jordan Phillips and Zeke Biggers provide a much-needed contribution?



3) Do Edge rushers/defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips return to pre-injury form and perform at a Pro-Bowl level? Or close to Pro-Bowl level?



4) Does Edge Chop Robinson continue to break out in his second year in the league, or will he go through a sophomore slump?



5) Who will be the opening game starters at the cornerback positions? Will it be Storm Duck, a second-year UDFA, and Cam Smith, a third-year second-round selection in 2023? And will Kader Kohou, an UDFA signed in 2022, play boundary cornerback or remain in the slot?



6) Will Chris Grier sign a veteran cornerback to support our young and inexperienced roster? Beyond Sorm Duck, Cam Smith, and Kader Kohou, we have Jason Marshall, Jr., a rookie, Ethan Bonner, a 2023 UDFA, and Artie Burns, an injury-prone 2016 first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.



7) What about the safety positions? Are Ashtyn Davis, a five-year player for the New York Jets who is primarily known for his play on special teams, and Ifeatu Melifonwu, a 2021 third-round pick by the Detroit Lions who is coming off an injured reserve stint in 2024, our training camp starters? What about Elijah Campbell, who remains on the roster from 2024 but was primarily used on special teams, or Patrick McMorris, drafted in 2024 by the Dolphins, who is coming off injured reserve? And Dante Trader, Jr., who is a rookie?



8) And what about the promised culture change? This applies to both sides of the ball, and as fans, we will see whether “Talk the Talk” translates to “Walk the Walk.”





