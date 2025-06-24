Starting in the 2022 off-season, the Dolphins took a different approach to their usual roster construction mindset.

After jettisoning veterans in 2019, Miami rebuilt through the draft.

A couple of years later, they pivoted away from that approach and traded away quality picks for proven veterans who could help them have postseason success.

Well, after three seasons and no playoff victories to speak of, Miami is changing course again.

Soon, Jalen Ramsey will be gone.

Tyreek Hill might be traded later this year.

So, too, could be Bradley Chubb.

I could keep going, as it seems that Miami’s plan is to rely on the NFL Draft to sustain Miami’s success in the future.

Well, it is debatable if this is the right approach; regardless of this, or not, the Dolphins will need to hit on a higher level of picks now.

There cannot be any more Channing Tindalls.

Or Cam Smith.

Or Erik Ezukama.

Well, Miami will have a greater number of selections each year, and the team will not be as heavily involved in free agency for the foreseeable future, which means they will not be as willing to supplement young players with proven veteran production.

It was okay that Tindall did not pan out because the Dolphins signed Jordyn Brooks and Tyrell Dodson.

The same year that Miami drafted Cam Smith, they acquired Ramsey.

When they took Ezukama, they traded for Hill.

You see where I am going with this.

All these missed picks were covered up by the fact that the Dolphins were able to quickly pivot to all-pro veterans who were wanting a chance at success.

Now, since Miami is looking like a rebuilding situation, those veterans might not be as willing to join the club.

In that case, if a rookie does not hit, they will not be able to fill their spot and hide a draft mess.

That makes this a critical time for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and company.

They need to develop young players.

Their jobs depend on it.