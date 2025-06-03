Miami Gardens, FL.- Earlier this afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced they have officially placed veteran offensive lineman Terron Armstead on the Reserve/Retired List, formally marking the end of an outstanding NFL career. Armstead had previously shared his decision to retire back in early April, closing the book on a remarkable twelve-year run in professional football. During his lengthy NFL career, Armstead started 131 games, garnered five Pro Bowl selections, and one All-Pro honor (2nd team, 2018).

Roster Move | We have placed T Terron Armstead on the reserve/retired list. pic.twitter.com/E1CAxFXZs3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 2, 2025

After being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Armstead quickly emerged as one of the league’s most reliable and technically sound left tackles. During his nine seasons in New Orleans, Armstead earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2018. He became the cornerstone of the Saints’ offensive line, protecting Drew Brees’ blindside.

In 2022, Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins, immediately upgrading Miami’s offensive line and providing critical leadership to the ‘Fins’ young, developing roster. Over his final three seasons, despite battling multiple injuries, Armstead’s performance rarely dipped. In fact, he capped off his career in 2024 ranked as Pro Football Focus’s fourth-highest graded offensive tackle, proving he remained one of the game’s elite at his position even as his body endured the wear and tear of a decade-plus in the trenches.

While dominating on the field every Sunday, Terron ensured his presence was even more significant in the community. In 2019, Terron Armstead was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award —the League’s highest honor.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Terron! Enjoy retirement!