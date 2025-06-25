With Flag Football set to debut at the 2028 LA Olympics, RotoGrinders surveyed 1,000+ NFL fans nationwide to uncover which current players, prospects, and legends they’d love to see represent Team USA.

Tyreek Hill was one of the top wide receiver selections, earning 36% of the vote, just behind A.J. Brown (32%) and Justin Jefferson (28%) — showing his continued dominance in the eyes of fans.

Other top picks from the survey include:

Patrick Mahomes led current NFL selections with 56% of the vote

Cam Ward topped the 2025 draft class with 47%

Tom Brady was the runaway favorite among NFL legends with 58%

As Olympic Flag Football prepares to debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, RotoGrinders posed one exciting question to NFL fans: If they could choose from today’s stars, rising draft prospects, and all-time legends — who should represent Team USA?

In a nationwide survey of 1,001 NFL fans, respondents built their ultimate Olympic fantasy lineup across every position, blending generational talent from past and present with future stars from the 2025 draft class.

Current NFL Favorites: Mahomes, Barkley, Hill Top the List

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led all votes with 56%, followed by Josh Allen (30%) and Lamar Jackson (28%).

Running backs Saquon Barkley (45%) and Derrick Henry (36%) were top picks, while fans favored Tyreek Hill (36%), A.J. Brown (32%), and Justin Jefferson (28%) at wide receiver.

Defensively, the lineup featured T.J. Watt (45%), Jalen Carter (37%), and Micah Parsons (29%).

2025 Draft Prospects: Ward, Smith, and Watts Lead the Next Wave

Looking ahead, Cam Ward (Miami Hurricanes) emerged as the top quarterback pick with 47%, followed by Will Howard (35%) and Shedeur Sanders (31%).

Running back votes were split between Quinshon Judkins and Ashton Jeanty (30% each), while wide receiver standouts included Jeremiah Smith (30%), Xavier Worthy (28%), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (27%).

Defensive fan picks included Xavier Watts (35%), Abdul Carter (33%), and Mason Graham (29%).

NFL Legends: Brady, Rice, and Sanders Still Reign Supreme

With Olympic rules allowing retired players to compete, fans jumped at the chance to bring legends back to the field.Quarterback icons Tom Brady (58%), Peyton Manning (45%), and Joe Montana (41%) led the list.

Barry Sanders (43%), Walter Payton (37%), and Emmitt Smith (34%) topped the running back category.

Wide receiver greats included Jerry Rice (50%), Randy Moss (37%), and Terrell Owens (28%), while defensive favorites were Deion Sanders (42%), Reggie White (36%), and Lawrence Taylor (33%).

Methodology:

This survey was conducted online from June 6–9, 2025, with a sample of 1,001 verified NFL fans across the U.S. Respondents selected up to three players per position from three categories: current NFL players, upcoming 2025 draft prospects, and retired legends. Results were evenly weighted and collected in line with MRS Codes of Conduct and ICC/ESOMAR guidelines.

Please credit RotoGrinders when referencing any data points from this analysis.