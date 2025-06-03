Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo on this Monday night, bringing you all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins. To open the show, Mike reviews the latest news regarding Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and others. Then, Connor Orr and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated did a deep dive look at the Dolphins organization as of today heading into the 2025 roster, Mike shares his thoughts on how they view the Dolphins and why, it may not be popular, but Orr and Breer are pretty spot on with their analysis and TOUGH LOVE analysis with where the Dolphins are today. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!
(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)
APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE
PODBEAN: CLICK HERE
SPOTIFY: CLICK HERE
IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE
AUDACY: CLICK HERE
TUNEIN: CLICK HERE
PODCHASER: CLICK HERE
PLAYERFM: CLICK HERE
AUDIBLE: CLICK HERE
EVERAND: CLICK HERE
MUSIMAX: CLICK HERE
PODNEWS: CLICK HERE
GETPODCAST: CLICK HERE
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Zach Thomas, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Mike Florio, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Kim Bokamper, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Andrew Marchand, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Arturo Freeman, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Shawne Merriman, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Joe Fortenbaugh, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST
It’s you who are fooled thinking they are resetting. Mike McDaniel made a valid point that 45% of the roster is always turned over just about every year.
The fact that the Dolphins still have Tyreek Hill Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Waddle on their books, says that the Dolphins are not resetting rebuilding none of that. They intend to compete for a division title the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.
Time will tell