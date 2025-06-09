It’s never too early for a good Mock Draft. And our friends at Pro Football Sports Network released a super early 2026 three-round mock draft. And with their four picks in the first three rounds, here is who they have the Dolphins selecting below.

Also, check out the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Stimulator. CLICK HERE

Round 1, Pick #22: Caleb Lomu, LT, Utah

“The Miami Dolphins grab their left tackle of the future with Caleb Lomu. He impressed in his first full season as a starter, earning PFF grades over 70 in both pass and run blocking. Facing top-tier pass rushers, Lomu allowed just two sacks and 17 pressures over 425 pass-blocking snaps.”

Draft Profile: Bio

Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Lomu emerged as a standout at Highland High School where he anchored an offensive line that powered the team to back-to-back state championships. The former four-star recruit ranked as the No. 21 tackle nationally and No. 3 player in Arizona according to 247Sports, drawing scholarship offers from college football powerhouses including Michigan, Florida, Oregon, USC, and Tennessee before ultimately choosing Utah in 2023.

After a developmental redshirt season playing just 25 snaps across three games in 2023, Lomu seized the starting left tackle position in 2024 and never relinquished it. His impressive debut campaign included starts in all 12 games while allowing just two sacks across 425 pass protection snaps. The academic standout balanced on-field performance with classroom excellence, earning CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-Big 12 Team honors while being named a Midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Lomu’s rapid development has caught the attention of NFL scouts, with several draft analysts already projecting him as a potential first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. His combination of elite athleticism (placing above the 96th percentile in PFF’s game athleticism score) and technical refinement suggest a player whose ceiling remains tantalizingly high as he enters his redshirt sophomore season at Utah.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Rare athletic testing numbers jump off the chart – moves with the fluidity of a tight end despite his size, creating matchup nightmares for defensive coordinators in space.

Excels in pass protection with natural kick-slide technique – surrendered just two sacks in 425 pass-blocking snaps during his first season as starter against quality competition.

Frame screams NFL potential – currently 295 pounds on a 6’5″ frame with shoulder width and arm length that suggest capacity to add substantial functional strength.

Shows advanced processing speed and football IQ – consistently recognizes stunts and blitzes pre-snap and adjusts protection responsibilities accordingly.

Delivers a jarring initial punch in pass protection – stuns rushers with well-timed hand placement that disrupts their momentum and establishes early leverage.

Displays exceptional recovery ability when initially beaten – showcases the lateral quickness and body control to redirect and mirror even after losing initial positioning.

Demonstrated immediate bounce-back resilience – responded to early-season struggles against Southern Utah with standout performances against higher-caliber opponents.

Creates impressive vertical movement in run blocking – uses wide base and lower body drive to generate consistent push at point of attack despite room for additional mass.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Current playing weight falls below NFL threshold for the position – needs additional functional mass to handle power rushers at the next level.

Hand technique remains inconsistent through extended series – placement can drift outside defender’s frame, reducing control and allowing counters late in drives.

Run blocking effectiveness lags behind pass protection skills – needs to improve sustaining blocks through completion, particularly when climbing to second level.

Experience limited to just one full season as starter – overall game maturity and situational awareness remain works in progress compared to multi-year starters.

Can rely too heavily on athletic traits rather than refined technique – future ceiling depends on marrying exceptional movement skills with technical consistency.

Scouting Report: Summary A true bookend tackle with legitimate franchise-caliber upside who still requires developmental runway to reach his ceiling. The elite athletic testing numbers hint at a player whose physical gifts can’t be taught, yet must be balanced against technical inconsistencies that occasionally surface when facing polished pass rushers. While his pass protection foundation already approaches NFL-caliber, the disparity between this and his run blocking skillset reveals a prospect whose game remains unbalanced. Zone-heavy offensive systems will maximize his exceptional lateral movement and space skills, deploying him as a weapon on outside zone runs and screens where his rare ability to hit moving targets in space creates explosive play potential. The concerning lack of mass on his frame and occasional tendency to lose leverage against power players means he’ll need a strength development plan and technical coaching to handle NFL interior rushers. The high-end athletic traits and rapidly improving hand technique scream first-round consideration, yet the limited starting experience and physical development needs introduce legitimate risk factors. The team selecting Lomu will be banking on continued progression and physical maturation rather than plug-and-play readiness, though his natural pass protection instincts provide immediate value. Organizations with established veteran tackles who can provide mentorship while allowing periodic developmental reps would create the ideal landing spot for a prospect whose ceiling and floor remain unusually far apart entering his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Round 2, Pick #54: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

Draft Profile: Bio

A.J. Harris burst onto the national radar as a five-star high school phenom, dominating the Alabama high school circuit before a brief stop at Georgia in 2023. The Phenix City product brought military discipline to his game – no surprise given his father’s service background that had young Harris spending part of his childhood in Germany. After transferring to Happy Valley, Harris immediately seized a starting role and established himself as one of the Big Ten’s premier shutdown artists, starting 15 of 16 games while earning All-Big Ten third team honors in his sophomore campaign. His journey from Central High School standout (where he tallied 52 tackles and 3 INTs as a senior) to Penn State cornerstone happened virtually overnight.

The 6’1″, 191-pound corner (born August 2004) carries a rare blend of physicality and finesse that translated immediately to the college game. His impact was felt most dramatically during Penn State’s “White Out Energy” showdown with Illinois, where his fourth-quarter route-jump interception (returned for a touchdown before being called back on penalty) sealed a crucial conference victory. That moment embodied Harris’s game – anticipatory instincts meeting explosive athleticism. Throughout his sophomore season, he accumulated 48 tackles, 4 TFLs, an interception, and 5 pass breakups while establishing himself as a cornerstone of Penn State’s defensive backfield. What makes Harris special isn’t just the numbers but the circumstances – stepping into a secondary with massive shoes to fill, he exceeded expectations almost immediately.

Harris’s multi-sport background shines through in his fluid movements and explosive bursts. As a track athlete who posted 11.4-second 100-meter times and a 40-inch vertical jump in high school, his athletic profile translates directly to cornerback play. His versatility goes beyond defense – at Glenwood High he was a three-phase weapon who scored touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, and return man. That well-rounded athletic foundation explains why Harris’s transition to high-level college football appeared seamless, and why NFL scouts are already circling his name despite being just a junior.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Possesses ideal NFL corner frame with 6’1″ height and muscular build that allows him to match up with bigger receivers without sacrificing fluidity in his transitions or backpedal.

Demonstrates elite press technique with powerful initial jam that disrupts timing – watch his work against UCLA where he consistently redirected receivers and forced the quarterback to look elsewhere.

Shows exceptional route recognition skills with anticipatory triggers; jumps underneath routes with calculated aggression as evidenced by his game-changing interception against Illinois.

Brings ferocious run support appetite rarely seen in corners with his coverage skills; attacks downhill with controlled violence and welcomes contact on the perimeter.

Displays remarkable recovery speed when occasionally beaten, closing separation windows with explosive burst that turns potential completions into difficult contested catches.

Operates with veteran-level confidence and swagger; plays with the demeanor of someone who’s watched every tendency of the receiver he’s matched against.

Transitions from backpedal to sprint with minimal wasted motion; maintains balance through breaks with textbook footwork that eliminates false steps in his coverage.

Brings special teams value from his high school days; blocked kicks and return experience showcase his complete football understanding and overall athletic package.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Can be overly physical beyond the five-yard contact zone, leading to potential penalties at the next level where officials scrutinize defensive back contact more severely.

Shows occasional overaggression jumping routes; NFL quarterbacks will manipulate his attacking instincts with pump fakes and double moves if not disciplined.

Tackling technique needs refinement despite willingness; drops his head occasionally and relies too much on shoulder strikes rather than wrapping securely through contact.

Zone awareness still developing; can get caught watching the quarterback too long in spot-drop zones rather than feeling receivers entering and exiting his area.

Needs to improve ball skills to convert more pass breakups into interceptions; hands appear adequate but not exceptional when competing at the catch point.

Scouting Report: Summary Harris has true CB1 potential written all over his game. His blend of size, physicality, and fluid athleticism makes him scheme-versatile, though he’ll thrive in systems that allow him to press at the line and disrupt timing. The Penn State junior shows all the traits of a boundary corner who can neutralize an opponent’s top target while providing stout run support. His competitive demeanor jumps off the tape – this isn’t a corner who shies away from contact or takes plays off when the ball goes elsewhere. Defensive coordinators who emphasize aggressive man coverage will pound the table for Harris on draft day. His skill set aligns perfectly with teams built around pressuring quarterbacks and forcing quick decisions against tight coverage. What separates Harris from other athletic corners is his football intelligence – the way he processes route combinations and trigger points shows a cerebral approach that will translate immediately to NFL complexity. His ceiling comparison is James Bradberry with more physicality against the run. If Harris continues his development trajectory through his junior season, he could finally break Penn State’s bizarre drought of first-round defensive backs. His profile suggests a player who will excel at the combine, interview impressively with teams, and ultimately hear his name called in the first round. Harris can be a day-one starter capable of handling diverse assignments against today’s sophisticated passing attacks while bringing added value on special teams and as a run defender.

Round 3, Pick #86: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Draft Profile: Bio

Chase Bisontis arrived in College Station carrying the weight of New Jersey’s top offensive line prospect, earning unanimous four-star recognition from all major recruiting services. The Don Bosco Prep standout helped deliver a state championship appearance before making an immediate impact for the Aggies. His freshman campaign turned heads across the SEC, as he became one of just two offensive linemen to start all 13 games while earning ESPN Freshman All-America honors and SEC All-Freshman Team recognition. The versatile blocker split time between right tackle and right guard, showcasing the positional flexibility that made him such a coveted recruit.

Bisontis continued his developmental trajectory as a sophomore, though injuries limited his availability during the 2024 season. He managed ten starts at left guard before a mid-season injury sidelined him for three games, returning as a reserve against Auburn. Despite the setback, he remained integral to an Aggies rushing attack that ranked 26th nationally and second in the SEC at 195.5 yards per game. His contributions helped Texas A&M achieve multiple 300-yard rushing performances, including a dominant 333-yard effort against McNeese that marked the program’s best ground game since 2018.

Over 23 games spanning two seasons, Bisontis logged 1,167 offensive snaps while contributing to an offensive line unit that allowed just 1.77 sacks per game in 2024. His versatility between tackle and guard positions, combined with his physical style and technical development, positioned him as a cornerstone piece for what Pro Football Focus ranked as the nation’s third-best offensive line heading into 2025.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Devastating run blocker who attacks defenders with violent hand placement and drives them backwards with sustained aggression.

Exceptional athletic ability for his size, displaying smooth movement skills when pulling and reaching the second level effectively.

Flexibility to play multiple positions along the line, having started games at both tackle and guard successfully.

Strong lower body foundation allows him to anchor against bull rushes and maintain leverage throughout the play.

Impressive hip flexibility enables him to sink into proper blocking position and explode upward into defenders.

Physical finisher who plays through the whistle and continues driving legs to create maximum displacement.

Shows excellent recovery ability when initially beaten, using his strength to regain position and complete blocks.

Natural scraper who gets to linebackers cleanly and has the mobility to handle combination blocks effectively.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Inconsistent hand placement in pass protection leads to holding penalties and allows defenders to gain inside leverage.

Tendency to lean forward and reach for defenders rather than staying patient in his base stance.

Struggles with lateral movement when defending against edge rushers who use speed-to-power conversion techniques.

Hip sink consistency remains an issue, particularly in pass protection situations where he needs to maintain proper depth.

Mirror skills need refinement when defensive players change direction, often arriving late to new rush angles.

Scouting Report: Summary The appeal is obvious when you watch Bisontis maul defenders in the run game, generating the kind of violent displacement that creates explosive rushing lanes. Yet that same film reveals concerning lapses in pass protection technique that could derail his pro aspirations if left unaddressed. His athletic profile suggests he belongs on an NFL roster, but the inconsistent hand placement and lateral movement deficiencies create legitimate questions about his readiness for immediate starting duties. The positional versatility that made him valuable at Texas A&M becomes both an asset and a potential red flag – teams love flexibility, but sometimes it masks an inability to master one specific position. What separates Bisontis from typical developmental prospects is his proven track record against SEC competition, where he earned recognition while barely out of high school. However, the technical flaws that plagued him as a freshman haven’t been fully corrected, suggesting either coaching limitations or stubbornness in accepting instruction. His injury setbacks compound the evaluation challenges, as scouts must project development based on limited recent film. The David DeCastro comparison holds merit in terms of physical tools and run-blocking violence, but DeCastro possessed superior pass protection instincts at the same stage. Organizations will need to decide whether Bisontis’s ceiling justifies the developmental investment required to unlock his potential. The most likely scenario involves a patient franchise taking him in the middle rounds, betting on his work ethic and foundational skills while accepting a longer development timeline. His immediate contributions would likely come as a sixth lineman in heavy personnel packages, where his run-blocking prowess can shine without exposing his pass protection vulnerabilities. The injury concerns aren’t career-threatening, but they add another variable to an already complex evaluation. Success at the next level demands significant technical refinement, yet his college production suggests the football I.Q. exists to make those corrections with proper coaching and commitment.