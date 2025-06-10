It is evident to most objective observers of the Miami Dolphins, whether a long-time rabid fan or a sportswriter outside looking in that they are on a multi-year rebuild.



This is reflected in General Manager Chris Grier’s off-season moves, or lack thereof, and shifting the focus to a much younger and physically dominant team.



Rookies such as defensive tackles Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, and offensive guard Jonah Savaiinaea reflect a move to a younger and bigger team in the trenches.



As rookies, the young players new to the NFL trenches will take time to develop.



We can look forward to the 2025 season as the beginning of a new chapter in Miami Dolphins history.



And we can enjoy the growth process along the way.



Let’s set realistic expectations for the 2025 season, as this is the start of several years of rebuilding this team.



The 2025 Miami Dolphins will be competitive, but the effort will only take the team so far.



More talent must be brought in from whatever sources are available to fill the remaining holes.



These holes are evident in the continued development of the offensive and defensive lines, and most glaringly, the defensive backfield.



I don’t know what will happen in 2025, but with realistic expectations, the season can be fun to watch.



You may be disappointed if we still believe that the 2025 Miami Dolphins will make the playoffs, win a game or two, and compete with the Buffalo Bills in our division.



I sincerely hope that the fans who expect a better version of the 2023 team in 2025 are correct and that the numerous indications from this off-season are illusions.



Yet again, I would rather embrace the youth movement in 2025 and enjoy whatever success we have despite our current limitations.









