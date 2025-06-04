As we wait for Miami to pull the trigger on a Jalen Ramsey trade, four ESPN NFL Insiders put out what they feel could be realistic trade offers Miami may get for Ramsey.

And the hypothetical offers they put out there really show a variety of offers Miami may receive for various reasons.

They present two trade offers from the Rams that are very similar.

The trade offer from Jeremy Fowler has Miami getting a 5th and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 draft in return for Ramsey. This may be one of the more realistic offers Miami receives, considering the contract Ramsey has and the amount of money any team would have to absorb. Therefore, Miami will not receive a substantial return in compensation.

The trade offer Daniel Graziano has is a bit worse in that he has Miami acquiring a 7th-round pick for Ramsey, and he hints that, because Ramsey earns so much money, Ramsey may be released as no team will trade for him. I would be surprised if Ramsey is released. I think Miami will take anything for him at a certain point if this drags out to mid to late July, knowing they are eating the same amount of dead money at that point anyway.

The trade offer from Ben Solak of ESPN, which has the Carolina Panthers and the Dolphins, is a dream scenario for Miami. They have Miami getting a 4th round pick for Ramsey, and in a perfect world, Miami can’t expect to get anything more than that. If Miami can get a 4th-round pick for Ramsey, they will be popping champagne bottles at the headquarters in Miami Gardens, FL.

I think Miami will push for a 4th-round pick; they may even eat more money to get a 4th-round pick.

The last trade offer from Seth Walder is a bit head-scratching. He has Miami sending Ramsey and a 2027 6th-round pick to the Chargers for a 2027 7th-round pick. So Miami only gets a 7th-round pick, not even next year in two years, and they have to also throw in a higher pick as well to unload Ramsey?

Well, I get the logic from Walder here in that in this trade, Miami eats the minimum amount of dead money possible, and the Chargers take on all of Ramsey’s deal, well, the most that is allowed by league rule. So, it’s an actual salary dump type of trade where Miami will get back the lowest possible compensation because the Chargers are doing Miami a favor in this type of deal.

We will see how this all shakes out when it is said and done, but Miami has little leverage in any trade talks because the relationship is fractured between Ramsey and the organization. If Miami can get a 4th round pick like in that Panthers trade it would be ideal, but if it ends up being a 5th and a 6th or something along those lines, it’s probably the best that can be expected.