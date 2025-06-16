As the Miami Dolphins prepare for the start of training camp at the end of July, the front office still has important decisions to make to ensure the team enters the 2025 season in a strong position. Despite making some sensible draft picks and free agency additions, a few areas still need to be addressed. At the top of the list: bolstering the secondary and reinforcing the trenches.

The eventual loss of Jalen Ramsey will be a massive blow to Miami’s secondary. And while they do have a good number of bodies in the cornerback room—some even showing flashes, like Storm Duck and the infamous Ethan Bonner—it’s clear the Dolphins need a proven veteran cornerback to stabilize the unit. Ideally, Kader Kohou remains in the slot, where he’s most effective, so the front office should be targeting a veteran outside cornerback.

The challenge lies in the available talent pool. Most free-agent cornerbacks still on the market come with caveats—age, injury history, or declining production. Yet, the cost of not adding a veteran presence is far greater. Without a reliable outside corner, the Dolphins risk exposing their defense to big plays and putting too much pressure on the safeties.

While Miami’s offensive line has definitely improved from an interior standpoint, depth across the line remains a concern. We all know injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and right now, the team is one injury away from having to rely on Liam Eichenberg, whose struggles have been well-documented. To protect Tua Tagovailoa and keep the offense humming, the Dolphins need to add one or two experienced linemen who can compete for starting jobs and raise the floor of the unit.

This isn’t just about insurance—it’s about setting a standard. Bringing in competition will not only help solidify the line but will also ensure that the Dolphins can dictate terms come the regular season—something that felt like a pipedream for the 2024 squad.

While the Dolphins’ defense under new coordinator Anthony Weaver looks poised to continue its top-10 production from 2024, leadership in the secondary could be an under-the-radar need. Adding a veteran safety would not only help fill the leadership void left by Ramsey but also support the development of younger players like Dante Trader Jr, who the Dolphins drafted in the 5th round in this year’s NFL draft.

Someone with experience and versatility could play a key rotational role while serving as an on-field extension of Weaver’s vision. Names like Justin Simmons or Quandre Diggs could be worth a look, if they come at the right price.

The Dolphins are close. But close doesn’t win championships. By making these strategic moves—securing a veteran corner, shoring up the offensive line, and adding a leader at safety—they can head into training camp ready to contend in 2025. To open up this kind of cap space, they will likely need to extend Zach Sieler at the very least. But that move should be a no-brainer. He’s a cornerstone of the defense and the Dolphins’ most consistent and impactful player year after year.