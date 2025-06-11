The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 offseason with clear priorities after an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs despite high expectations. General Manager Chris Grier faced the challenge of rebuilding key positions while managing limited salary cap space, leading to a mix of strategic wins and concerning gaps that remain unaddressed.

Free Agency Review: Smart Value Plays

The Dolphins’ free agency approach centered on finding bargain players who could provide immediate impact. The standout signing was quarterback Zach Wilson on a one-year, $6 million deal from Denver. This addresses Miami’s most glaring weakness – backup quarterback play that cost them multiple games when Tua Tagovailoa was injured.

Guard James Daniels emerged as the biggest investment, signing a three-year, $24 million contract from Pittsburgh. The move addresses interior offensive line concerns, though his recovery from an Achilles injury remains a question mark. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from Detroit represents another high-upside gamble at $3.01 million, bringing needed depth to a position group that lost Jevon Holland.

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from Tennessee stands out as exceptional value at just $1.6 million annually, bringing size and red zone production the Dolphins desperately needed. The signing of linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Alexander Mattison on veteran minimum deals further demonstrates Miami’s focus on cost-effective roster building.

Draft Analysis: Building the Trenches

Miami’s draft strategy prioritized the trenches with four of eight picks dedicated to linemen. First-round selection Kenneth Grant from Michigan at 13th overall addresses the defensive tackle void left by Christian Wilkins’ departure. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade and provides the interior presence Miami lacked.

The second-round pick of Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea represents solid value, adding a versatile lineman who can play multiple positions. However, the Dolphins faced a challenging gap between their second-round selection and their next pick at 143, limiting their ability to address multiple needs.

Later picks showed promise, with Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round providing potential short-yardage help. The selection of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round adds developmental depth behind Wilson.

Key Losses and Roster Holes

The retirement of left tackle Terron Armstead creates Miami’s most significant remaining hole. Armstead cited persistent knee injuries that required constant pain medication, officially retiring on June 2nd. This leaves Austin Jackson as the presumptive starter, with limited proven depth behind him.

Trade speculation continues to swirl around both Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey. Hill’s guaranteed money expires after 2025, creating uncertainty about his long-term future. Ramsey and the team mutually agreed to seek a trade before the draft, though he remains on the roster.

Remaining Needs Before Week 1

Despite their active offseason, several positions require attention. The cornerback position remains thin if Ramsey departs, with limited proven depth beyond Kader Kohou. Edge rusher depth is a concern, though Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are expected to return healthy.

Tight end depth behind Jonnu Smith remains questionable, with Julian Hill posting the lowest PFF grade on offense in 2024. The offensive line, while improved with new additions, still lacks the depth needed if injuries occur.

Safety remains unsettled with new starters expected in Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, creating questions about communication and chemistry in the secondary.

The Road Ahead

The Dolphins find themselves in NFL purgatory – competitive enough to avoid a full rebuild but not quite championship contenders. Their offseason moves represent calculated risks aimed at maximizing limited resources while addressing critical needs.

Success in 2025 hinges on Tagovailoa’s health and the performance of key acquisitions like Wilson, Daniels, and Grant. Fans expect improvement from the 8-9 record, particularly with a schedule that includes nine home games . The resolution of Hill and Ramsey’s situations will significantly impact both the roster composition and salary cap flexibility moving forward.

While Miami made smart value plays in free agency and addressed interior line needs through the draft, questions remain about tackle depth and secondary stability. The team’s championship window may depend on how quickly their new pieces gel and whether their injury-prone stars can stay healthy throughout the campaign.