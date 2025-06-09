The Green Bay Packers are releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander today, a once-standout NFL cornerback. With the Dolphins having a huge need at both starting cornerback positions, they are expected to be one of the teams to show interest.

There were rumors earlier this offseason that Miami may trade for Alexander.

Alexander was an up-and-coming shutdown cornerback in this league before injuries derailed his career. He played in only four games in 2021. He did play a full season in 2022. But in 2023 and 2024, he played in only seven games each season, and has only one interception in the past two seasons combined.

From a talent perspective, Alexander would be Miami’s best cornerback. The question is how many games he will give you, as he is injury-prone and has played only one full season over the past four.

Also, on a side note, when Miami played Green Bay in the 2022 season on Christmas Day, Alexander was the player doing the WADDLE-WADDLE after the Packers won the game and he was trolling Waddle and Dolphins fans on the field.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

The Dolphins’ secondary right now is in shambles, with Miami losing all four starters from last season. This offseason, they have added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis at the safety position. They have yet to add a cornerback and will now depend on Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kader Kohou, as well as any rookies they add at that position.

With Ramsey soon to be gone, the cornerback position is up there with the defensive line as the biggest need on this team right now, heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran, unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.

More on this story as it develops.