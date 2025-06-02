I do not believe that a team should be stuck in the middle.

As an avid baseball fan as well as an NFL Fan, the summer months serve as a time when teams that are struggling in baseball begin to sell off any valued assets as a way to rebuild the farm system.

There is no reason to hold on to any good players for a team that is clearly struggling.

Either you are all in, or you are rebuilding.

For the Dolphins, it seems as if they are somewhat stuck in the middle.

While there are signs that the team is heading towards a youth movement, some older veteran pieces remain from the last attempt to go all-in.

That would be Jonnu Smith, Tyreek Hill, and Jaelan Ramsey.

I am not counting Bradley Chubb in this category, as he is coming off an injury, and his value would be totally down the drain after not playing all last season.

Miami jettisoned the veterans this off-season, and while they made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, 2024 served as a reminder that the team was not as close as they thought they were.

This off-season, the franchise only handed out one long-term free agent contract in James Daniels.

While one could argue that the team was simply resetting its books, I think they should continue the purge into 2025.

Trade Hill.

Trade Ramsey.

And trade Jonnu Smith.

Every single asset with value should be purged, and the team should start new.

I do not think they are that close to Buffalo, Kansas City, or Baltimore.

Even if they make the playoffs, do you trust them to go into Baltimore and pull off a victory?

Since 2020, they have only beaten the Bills once?

They lost handily to the Chiefs in 2023.

If they are not near the top of the conference, they should reset, stockpile their assets, and enter a full-blown rebuild.

Right now, they are in the middle.

It is time for a reset.

And then, the Dolphins should go all in.