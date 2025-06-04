The Miami Dolphins’ offseason has been confusing and head-scratching from day one. So, it leads to the question: Is Chris Grier setting Mike McDaniel up to fail?

The Dolphins’ front office, led by Grier, has taken no steps this offseason to improve the roster and bring this team closer to making the playoffs or surpassing the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

The roster is void of talent in their secondary, and they are on the verge of trading away their only quality asset in the entire secondary room in Jalen Ramsey.

The Dolphins are on the verge of trading away their only Pro Bowler last season in Tight End Jonnu Smith, who had 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. And oh yeah, they have no other tight ends on the roster (nor are there any available as free agents) that can come anywhere close to replacing that production.

Their best defensive lineman, Calais Campbell, is gone. Their best backup defensive lineman, Da’Shawn Hand, is gone. Both were replaced by rookies.

Rookies, we “HOPE” are good, but have no clue if they will be.

Miami’s best offensive lineman is gone in Terron Armstead, replaced by a big question mark in Patrick Paul.

We “HOPE” he is good, we have no idea if we will be.

The big free agent signing was James Daniels, who is coming off a brutal Achilles injury. We “HOPE” he will get back to 100% by the start of the regular season.

Bradley Chubb is coming back from his third ACL injury, and it’s unclear if he will be the same player he was before the most recent injury.

Jaelan Phillips, in the past 18 months, suffered a torn Achilles and an ACL injury; he may never be the same player he was before the injury. Plus, who knows if he will be ready for the start of the season or if he starts the year on PUP.

You see where I am going here?

Chris Grier hasn’t given Mike McDaniel much to work with for this 2025 season.

Rookies, guys coming off major injuries, and significant downgrades at positions. Good luck, Mike. Go try to make the playoffs.

McDaniel is drowning, and Chris Grier isn’t throwing him a life vest.

He is going to let McDaniel sink or swim with a sub-standard roster in 2025.

And if you think McDaniel can win with this 2025 Dolphins roster, which is filled with unproven players and those coming off injuries, just know that in the past three seasons, McDaniel has had the following players and couldn’t win a playoff game.

Christian Wilkins

Calais Campbell

Jalen Ramsey

Xavien Howard

Connor Williams

Robert Hunt

Andrew Van Ginkel

DeShon Elliott

Brandon Jones

Jevon Holland

Jonnu Smith (who most likely won’t be a part of this year’s team)

What makes you think McDaniel is going to break through with a team filled with career backups like Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Alexander Mattison?

We know Stephen Ross has a loyalty to Chris Grie that cannot be explained.

Grier survives every coaching change, has been promoted, and with a resume that is a blank piece of paper with zero accomplishments, continues to hold a job and get promoted to boot.

If, after another failed Dolphins season, Stephen Ross has to decide on whose vision to move forward with, McDaniel’s or Grier’s? I’m betting a ton of money he picks Grier.

He always picks Grier.

And don’t think Chris Grier doesn’t know that. And because Grier knows that, he may be setting McDaniel up to fail, so in January 2026, Grier is conducting interviews for who will be the Miami Dolphins next head coach.

You think this premise is crazy? You think this premise is tin foil hat type stuff.

My response is that ACTIONS speak louder than WORDS. What actions has Chris Grier done this offseason to improve the roster and set Mike McDaniel up for success in 2025?

I rest my case!

P.S. Grier brought back Liam Eichenberg, what more proof is there that he is setting up McDaniel to fail?!