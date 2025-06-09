Jaelan Phillips was selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

While he showed flashes in his first two seasons in the league, it was not until year 3 in 2023 that Phillips showed just how strong of an athlete he could be.

In only six starts that season, Phillips registered 6 1/2 sacks, 43 tackles, and one interception as the team was 8-3 before he got injured against the New York Jets on Black Friday.

A year later, Phillips showed a burst before injuring his ACL in week four against the Titans.

With his fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb also injured, Miami could not sustain much of a pass rush until Chop Robinson found his footing midway through his rookie season.

Now, entering 2025, all three edge rushers should be fully healthy entering week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

That is a scary sight for opposing offenses as they will have to game plan to protect both edges of their offensive line.

Most teams have a very reliable left tackle,e but the right side of their offensive line is a different story.

While Chubb and Robinson should occupy the outside of the defense, Phillips is unique as he can line up anywhere.

With his bigger frame, Phillips could presumably play inside on passing downs to earn favorable matchups and use his quickness against guards and centers.

Also, if defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wants to, Phillips could cover the flats in exotic zone blitz schemes.

He is that kind of player.

It also helps that he has two running mates, along with Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, and Willie Gay Jr., available to rush the passer.

In 2024, it was remarkable what Weaver did with the Dolphins’ defense, considering the players he had at his disposal.

With more assets, including players coming off injury, Miami’s defense should take the next step.

The biggest key to that breakout in 2025 will be Jaelan Phillips.