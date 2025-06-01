Jaelan Phillips has had some unfortunate luck over the past two seasons, first suffering an Achilles injury, only to return and then sustain an ACL injury.

Those two injuries, back to back, would have beaten down some men and crushed their spirits.

But not Jaelan Phillips, who this week posted an inspirational message on social media.

Phillips will hopefully be ready for the start of the 2025 season. He is practicing now, but is also being closely monitored to prevent re-injury or any type of setback.

When asked about the status of Phillips (as well as Bradley Chubb) this week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said,

Both of them have basically made their offseason an in-season with how they approach their work. As a result, they’re both able to really participate in most things, most days, being cautious and using the science on their recovery. So someday, depends on what day you’re out there, you’ll probably see one, if not both. There will be a day or two where we’re going to have to back off that, but very happy with where they’re at and know that they’re as excited as ever. I mean, they’re the most excited practice players of all time right now. I think that it’s a cool piece for our team to feel, because it’s an authentic appreciation, and much like most people, most of us, you don’t always know exactly to the level of what you have until it’s removed from you. So these guys are exemplifying everything we’re asking of players right now.

And this is an important season for Phillips. He is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent come next March.

Before his recent injuries, Phillips was blossoming and becoming one of the best pass rushers in the entire league.

The question he now faces is whether he can return to being the player he was before the injury.

If he can be that guy who is a double-digit sack guy or near a double-digit sack guy, and play opposite Chop Robinson, that will solidify Miami’s pass rush for years to come and force Chris Grier to pay Phillips and keep him here long term.

If Phillips misses games, though, and is only able to get 4 or 5 sacks, I have a hard time thinking Miami will re-sign him and give him a long-term contract.

Jaelan is such a likable guy, and he does so much work in the South Florida community; everyone is rooting for him to be the player he was before all the bad luck and injuries.

Fingers crossed he can get back to being that guy.