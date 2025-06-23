Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that before ultimately signing with the Baltimore Ravens, Jaire Alexander considered signing with the Miami Dolphins or Atlanta Falcons.

Fowler reported that Alexander kept in constant contact with Miami and Atlanta throughout the process.

Per Fowler;

“Jaire agreed to visit the team but didn’t make any commitment until he was on-site,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “He just had great chemistry with everybody. They were heavily recruiting him. The Falcons, he was considering, Miami Dolphins, he was also considering. But Baltimore had the clear edge throughout that process.”

Alexander was an up-and-coming shutdown cornerback in this league before injuries derailed his career. He played in only four games in 2021. He did play a full season in 2022. But in 2023 and 2024, he played in only seven games each season, and has only one interception in the past two seasons combined.

From a talent perspective, Alexander would have been Miami’s best cornerback.

The fact that the Ravens are a team contending for a Super Bowl and Miami is in a transition and rebuilding season probably favored the Ravens if the money was close.

With Ramsey soon to be gone, the cornerback position is up there with the defensive line as the biggest question mark on this team heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran, unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.

With all of the issues surrounding Alexander, he would have been Miami’s best CB by a mile, and the fact that he only signed for 1 year at $4 million with $2 million in incentives did make his contract manageable.

We will see in the coming weeks if Miami does make a move at the cornerback position before training camp or the start of the upcoming season.