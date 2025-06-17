It’s public knowledge at this point in time that Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is seeking a restructured deal and one that would keep him under contract with the organization for the long haul. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why he’s looking for a lucrative extension, either, as he’s on the heels of his best season in the NFL by leaps and bounds.

Smith’s receiving numbers across 17 games played and six starts with Miami in the 2024 season rivaled almost every player at the position in the league, and he posted career highs in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

With the two sides still having yet to agree on a restructured deal for Smith, Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, provided an update on how contract talks are faring with the Dolphins on Monday.

Drew Rosenhaus said Jonnu Smith’s contract talks were “still fluid” on WSVN 7 Sports Xtra. “Nothing has been resolved yet. It’s still an ongoing situation.” — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) June 16, 2025

Rosenhaus implied there is still plenty of work to be done as the Dolphins and Smith work on a hefty extension for the 29-year-old. Smith isn’t the only star player on the Dolphins represented by Rosenhaus, as he’s also wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s agent.

It’s clear that Smith is one of the more underpaid tight ends in the entire NFL, as his base salary will be under $3.5 million in the upcoming 2025 season. However, Smith and Rosenhaus appear to be doing everything in their power to ensure that Smith isn’t undercompensated for much longer.

With that in mind, though, if talks fall apart, folks shouldn’t rule out the possibility that Smith gets traded before the start of next season. One team that’s been linked to Smith in recent trade rumors is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just recently signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith coached Jonnu Smith earlier in his career with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.