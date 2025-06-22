We hear a lot these days about the Miami Dolphins’ CULTURE and how the organization and players are trying to change it. One question that is never asked is how bad Miami’s culture was in previous years.

Former offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, who was with Miami from 2022 to 2024, all under head coach Mike McDaniel, gave some insight into this, maybe.

Speaking with ESPN, Lamm said;

“I understand why the Eagles reached two Super Bowls in three years: players are never late, never toxic, and after every practice, the room spends 15 minutes sharing personal struggles to stay mentally sharp – something I never got with the Dolphins.”

Lamm is not the first player to leave the Dolphins and question the team’s culture or toughness. Numerous Dolphins players in recent years have left the team with not-so-nice things to say, or while praising their new situation, say they never experienced something like this in their previous stop (i.e., Miami).

While we have heard stories from current players this minicamp and throughout OTAs that the Dolphins are focusing on changing the culture by doing more team bonding, many, like myself, question if it can be changed.

Can the same group that, per Bradley Chubb, LIED about working on having a good culture last season, fix the problem?

I question if it’s possible because I don’t see a lot of veteran leadership on this roster and vocal leaders.

While the Tight End Room is going to dinner together as a unit, or all of the defensive linemen going out to play paintball, is nice, as both have been reported this offseason. What does it really mean?

Having a healthy culture goes far beyond a couple of offseason team outings.

It goes much deeper than that, and I don’t think you can flip a switch and gain that overnight.

I believe it starts at the top, with ownership, to management, to the head coach, down to the veteran players. Having that core infrastructure in place to cultivate a TEAM.

A TEAM that cares about each other and has a strong culture.

We will see if the Dolphins players and coaches are all lip service regarding the culture. Or, if it’s the real deal.

What Kendall Lamm said, though, shows you why the Philadelphia Eagles are an elite franchise in the NFL these days.