Pros and Cons of No-Deposit Free Spins

Free spins that require no deposit to claim can be an exciting bonus to come across at an online casino. The chance to play real money slots without risking any of your own cash is an appealing offer. However, as with any casino bonus, there are both advantages and disadvantages to claiming no-deposit free spins.

In this guide, we’ll break down the key pros and cons you need to consider when deciding if no-deposit free spins are right for you. Looking at both sides of the coin will help set accurate expectations and allow you to make the most of these bonuses should you claim them.

Pros of No-Deposit Free Spins

Let’s start with the positive aspects of no-deposit free spins offers at Boo Casino NZ:

You Don’t Have to Deposit

The main benefit is right there in the name – you don’t have to make a deposit first in order to claim these spins. This gives you the chance to try out a casino and its games without reaching for your wallet right away.

They Have Real Money Potential

While playing with no-deposit spins, you have the same chance to win real cash prizes as you would by depositing. Any winnings are yours to keep or play with, subject to meeting the bonus terms.

This turns a “free” bonus into a bankroll boost you get to enjoy. Even small wins add up over time.

Bonus Terms are Usually Light

As no-deposit offers don’t require you to fund your account, the bonus terms attached to them tend to be lighter compared to deposit bonuses. The most common restrictions are:

A cap on the maximum amount you can cash out

A time limit to use the spins within

Eligible games you can play

As long as you don’t mind those limitations, you get to enjoy the spins freely.

Cons of No-Deposit Free Spins

Now let’s check out the potential disadvantages to weigh:

Limited Number of Spins

No-deposit free spin packs tend to only have 5-50 spins in them. With such a small amount, your chances to win big are slim even though real money prizes are possible.

Once the spins are used up, that’s it. To continue playing, you’ll have to fund your account to access more bonuses or cash play.

Big Wagering Requirements

If you do luck out and win a nice payout from your spins, don’t get too excited yet. Most no deposit bonuses come with wagering requirements upwards of 30x to 60x.

This means you’ll have to bet through your winnings many times over before you can withdraw any money. With small starting spins, having to wage so high provides another limitation.

Max Cash Out Limits

To limit their risk exposure on these bonuses, most casinos enforce a max cash out rule. This is usually £10-£100, capping the amount you can actually withdraw if you win.

Hitting a jackpot over that limit means accepting you’ll only get to cash a fraction of it. For major scores, a max cash out dampens the excitement.

Tips for Using No-Deposit Spins

If you decide to take a chance on some no-deposit free spins, keep these tips in mind:

Check the Expiry Date

Accepting no deposit spins starts the clock ticking on when you have to use them by. Give yourself enough time to play through them.

Play Max Bet

With limited spins available, max betting helps increase your payout potential on each one. This better optimizes the offer.

Review All Bonus Rules First

To avoid surprises or confusion later, understand all rules around max cash outs, eligible games, wagering requirements, etc. before playing.

Have Fun and Zero Expectations

At the end of the day, remember that free spins cost you nothing. Have fun playing risk-free and view any winnings as a bonus.

The Final Take: Worth It or Not?

Whether no-deposit free spins offers are ultimately worth claiming or not depends on your casino priorities:

Worth It For:

New players wanting to safely test a casino first

Slot fans looking for some no-risk gameplay

Players who don’t mind max cash out rules

Optimizing small bankrolls

May Not Be Worth It For:

Big or high stakes players

Jackpot hunters

Players focused heavily on cashable wins

Those averse to wagering requirements

In most cases, no deposit spins make for a fun bonus to try your luck with. Just be mindful of the limitations so you can decide if they match your personal gameplay style and expectations. Used strategically, they can absolutely be worth enjoying.