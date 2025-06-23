Every Miami Dolphins fan has asked the same question at some point during the past few seasons: “Can we just get out of our own way?” From mental lapses to inconsistent execution, it always seems like something or someone holds this team back. But 2025 feels different. On paper, this team has what it takes to at least get to the playoffs. So the real challenge? Not beating themselves.

It starts with the coaching staff. Head coach Mike McDaniel must commit to consistency, especially in the run game. We’ve seen what this offense looks like when it’s balanced: dangerous, efficient, and nearly impossible to defend. But when McDaniel leans too heavily on the pass, the Dolphins become predictable, especially late in the season. If McDaniel can stick to a disciplined, physical approach, it could finally stabilize the team’s identity.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who produced a top-10 unit last season without a lot of star power, is now tasked with doing the same, possibly with even less talent. But it’s not just about maintaining that ranking — it’s about improving on it by making big plays. There’s no secret about it: Miami needs more turnovers and timely stops in key moments. Weaver must get this group flying around and attacking, especially with the lack of proven depth at cornerback.

Then come the players, starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Confidence in his ability and play is nearly universal, but so are the health concerns. Playing smart and taking fewer unnecessary hits will be crucial. Availability is everything — and if Tua can stay on the field, the Dolphins’ ceiling rises dramatically.

The wide receivers — headlined by stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — must shake off last year’s disappointments. Especially Hill, whose actions last season may still have some teammates wondering if it’s just a matter of time before he acts selfishly again. On top of that, the receivers need to be clutch in big moments. Key drops in the end zone have derailed this team, and this needs to be the year they help win those critical games. It’s time they set the tone — no excuses, no letdowns.

The offensive line and tight ends have long been liabilities in key moments. Penalties, blown protections, and a lack of physicality have cost the Dolphins dearly. But if this unit can become a strength instead of a burden, it changes everything. Physical, disciplined trench play must be non-negotiable.

The cornerback group may be the biggest question mark. With Jalen Ramsey all but out, unproven names must step up. They don’t need to be stars — just dependable enough to give the defensive front a chance to dominate games.

Finally, special teams have to be… well, special. Competent, consistent play in the third phase of the game has been missing. Flip the field, make your kicks, and avoid back-breaking gaffes. That alone could turn losses into wins.

Given the schedule and the talent still on the roster, the opportunity is there for the taking. The question is: will the Dolphins stop tripping over themselves long enough to grab it? This could finally be the year — or it could be yet another chapter in the story of the “Same Ole Dolphins.”