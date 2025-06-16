One of Miami’s offseason needs was a big, bruising running back.

While there were options earlier in the draft, such as Treyveon Henderson, the Dolphins chose to wait.

Their patience seemed to pay off when they were able to grab Ollie Gordon in the sixth round back in April.

While Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea were heavily discussed, Gordon was not.

Gordon might not make a major impact in year one like his counterpart Devon Achane, but Gordon just has to fill a role.

At 6’1, 225 lbs., Gordon will compete with free agent signing, Alexander Mattison, for playing time in the Dolphins’ backfield.

If he can prove to be a force in the pre-season, Gordon should be able to carve out a role as the short-yardage back for Miami.

It is a much-needed role as Miami has consistently struggled in short-yardage situations under Mike McDaniel, as the team has regularly deployed smaller backs in all types of game.

With Gordon, that should no longer be the case.

Gordon is unlike other bigger running backs, as well as in 2023, he won the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in collegiate football.

Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and in yards from scrimmage with 2,062 yards.

He can attack a defense from all angles, both as a runner and out of the backfield.

The only reason his 2024 season was not as good was because his offensive line struggled, and combined with a 3-9 record that featured many blowouts, Oklahoma State could not run the ball like they wanted to a year before.

Fortunately for Gordon, he joins the Dolphins at a time when the team added mammoth guards James Daniels and Savaiinaea.

That alone should open up holes inside.

Add in Austin Jackson on the outside, and Gordon should have opportunities to thrive.

Plus, Achane should see more time on the outside as a receiver.

He might not have been a high-round pick, but Ollie Gordon should make an impact as a Dolphin.