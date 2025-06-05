During this time of year, NFL teams undergo watered-down practices, with many players primarily fighting for a job.



The on-the-field activities, or OTAs, limit players’ ability to suit up, such as not wearing pads or helmets, and eliminate physical contact.



The practices are like flag football without the flags.



Yet, there is always an air of excitement when OTAs begin because teams remain undefeated, and all are hopeful for the upcoming season.



The Miami Dolphins are no different.



Even though these practices are meaningless in terms of the plays made on the field, I still look for media coverage and play-by-play of what transpires.



We only hear about a few of these practices because the media are only allowed limited access.



Yet, as rabid football fans, we hinge on every word.



An example from the first OTA covered by the South Florida media was receiver Jaylen Waddle blowing past cornerback Cam Smith, with Smith clutching his hamstring after he got beaten.



As a Dolphins fan, I immediately react and think, “That is typical,” and I have already put Cam Smith in the doghouse.



And place Jaylen Waddle in the Pro Bowl.



In the second OTA open to the media, Tua Tagovailoa threw well in the rainy conditions, and Bradley Chubb is returning to his Pro Bowl form.



We fans cannot help but get in front of our skis this time of year.



And that’s ok.



That is what makes these practices a fun time of year.



They represent the beginning of the football season before teams take a much-needed break in June and before the start of training camp in mid- to late July.



As fans, we prefer OTAs to the dead period, which we will soon suffer through June and the beginning of July.



That is when I typically turn on NFL+ and melancholically replay the Miami Dolphins games that were fun to watch in years past.



There are always surprises during this time, like finding diamonds in the rough, unknown players who make an impression on the coaching staff.



The Dolphins may get lucky, and a few surprises will come to fruition.



And the Dolphins come out of this time as healthy as possible.



One can only hope during this off-season period.



It is likely a false hope given what has transpired (or not) this off-season, but hope, nonetheless.



