The Dolphins are retooling in the secondary in 2025.

Four-year starter Jevon Holland left in the off-season to sign a deal with the New York Giants.

Jordan Poyer‘s contract expired, and Marcus Maye was cut before the season ended.

Elsewhere in the defensive backfield, there are question marks all over the cornerback room with the impending departure of Jalen Ramsey and a lack of depth at the position, creating uncertainty.

While the team signed two veteran safeties this offseason, the best player at the safety position might come from within.

That would be Patrick McMorris.

McMorris was a sixth-round pick by the team in 2024, and while he began the season on IR and only ended up contributing one tackle in his rookie season, that year of development and learning could prove pivotal in the upcoming season.

Even though he should start the year behind both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis, Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver likes to play three safeties at a time, which means that McMorris could see the field early and often.

Additionally, given Melifonwu’s injury history and Davis’s uneven play so far in his NFL career, McMorris could start more games, especially later in the season.

When he is on the field with both of them, McMorris could act as a third linebacker in a big nickel package with Melifonwu playing a deep half or blitzing while Davis plays in the post.

This will be in addition to his regular duties on special teams.

If he can continue to show that he is trusted as a special teamer, he should be able to carve out a role on the Dolphins’ defense, especially as the cornerback room is unsettled.

It should be a breakout year for McMorris with all the uncertainty surrounding him.

He has to capitalize on it.

Otherwise, he will become just another sixth-rounder who failed to make an impact.