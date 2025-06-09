In 2023, the Dolphins had a dangerous outside run game.

Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane could get to the edge in a hurry and outrun defenders to the corner.

Once they got outside the defense, it was over as their speed was too much for opposing defenders to handle, and one missed tackle or wrong angle led to a touchdown.

For Miami, this past season, it was a different story.

With the constant injuries and different rotations of the offensive line, the Dolphins’ ground game never got going.

However, there was a larger reason that the outside run game did not flourish as much as the year before.

Durham Smythe regressed.

Smythe was a big reason that the Dolphins were able to turn the edge in 2023, and without him providing the same level of blocking as he did a year prior, Miami struggled.

With Smythe not returning this season, Miami upgraded at the number two tight end position.

Enter Pharoah Brown.

While Brown is not known as a receiving threat in the passing game, he is regarded as one of the better blockers at the position in the entire NFL.

Brown should open lanes in the “C” and “D” gaps for Miami’s offense, which should allow for Achane and Jaylen Wright to be able to outrun defenders once again in 2025.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s zone run scheme thrives off the ability for the Dolphins to seal the edge, and Brown should be a big factor in how successful the team is in that area this year.

Along with his ability to seal in the run game, Brown offers another big blocker to help protect Tua.

It will provide a larger boost in Miami’s pass protection schemes as they face elite edge rushers, and he will have an even bigger part to play as Austin Jackson cannot be counted on to play all 17 games.

Anything that Brown gives in the passing game is a bonus.

But Brown is not in Miami to make plays downfield.

He will be counted on to seal the edge.

Brown is very good in that department.