Phins Phorward

Edition #13

Culture Clash

You know it’s time to put those Phins Phorward! I’ve loved the Miami Dolphins my whole life, and my veins bleed aqua and orange. This offseason, though, my fandom took a hit when Bradley Chubb ripped the veil off of last season’s supposed locker room culture change and admitted that it was all a lie! As a diehard fan who pours everything into this team, it was definitely a tough pill to swallow, but I wasn’t all that surprised, to be honest with you.

All the signs of a fractured locker room were out there in clear view. The 2025 Dolphins will have their work cut out for them in order to put those pieces back together again.

The locker room is a sacred place. It’s where a team becomes family and where egos need to be put aside for the shared goal of winning. I’m a child of the ’80s, and I grew up on tales of the 1972 Perfect Season, a brotherhood that defied the odds. Those ’80s squads, scrappy and fierce, had that same fire. But last year’s 8-9 Dolphins?

Well, Chubb laid it bare for the whole world to hear: “We were lying, honestly. Point blank, period. We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We weren’t making the effort to go the extra mile.” Those words right there were refreshingly honest, and they hit different. The 2024 team had the talent to do big things, but basically, their hearts weren’t in it.

I saw the cracks all season, and they were eye-opening. Tyreek Hill bolting early in the Jets finale felt like a middle finger to the team. His Twitter posts, dripping with shade about “real ones,” tore at the perceived unity of the team. Tua’s press conferences, often so guarded and hollow, broke my hope that he could glue the squad back together. He’s really not that rah-rah type of guy.

Veterans like Calais Campbell signing elsewhere and Terron Armstead retiring have gutted the leadership we needed. When Chubb says the team wasn’t “all the way there with each other,” I picture a locker room split into factions, offense versus defense, stars versus grinders. The honeymoon is over.

Younger players today chase clout while veterans get distracted. Shula’s teams had grit and passion, but today’s players sometimes seem more obsessed with their image than their legacy. Chubb’s confession that players sold us a fake story, preaching toughness and brotherhood to cameras while slacking behind closed doors, feels like they lied to our faces. We trusted them, and they let us down, and that was pretty evident throughout the season.

Tua’s my guy, but his silence is deafening. Tyreek’s ongoing dramas alienate this organization and have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the locker room. I’m leaning on Chubb to put his money where his mouth is, but one man alone can’t fix a broken team. Mike McDaniel’s quirky charm won me over at one time, but his goofy schtick is wearing thin. When Mikey shrugged off Chubb’s truth with “It would’ve been awesome if he’d told me,” that spoke volumes to me about how out of touch he was with the pulse of that locker room.

Chubb’s raw honesty, however, gives me hope for a turnaround this upcoming season. He’s demanding the “extra mile” this year, and hopefully will hold his teammates to a higher standard. Tua can grow into the leader we need if he finds his voice. McDaniel can ditch the shtick and forge some real accountability.

Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, preaching humble leadership, can rally the locker room. The Dolphins’ locker room needs to look in the mirror and rebuild what’s broken. Chubb’s truth is their chance to stop the lies and find their heartbeat. They owe it to themselves and to us, the fans.