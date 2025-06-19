Phins Phorward

Edition #12

Holding Back Greatness

As a lifelong football fan, I’ve spent countless Sundays glued to the screen, analyzing quarterbacks with a mix of awe and critique. When it comes to my beloved Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, it has been a fascinating case study for me to analyze. He’s got the tools, pinpoint accuracy, a lightning-quick release, and a knack for reading defenses pre-snap. Yet, despite these flashes of brilliance, Tua definitely hasn’t cemented himself among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

In my opinion, he’s not even close, but he definitely should be by now. From my view, it’s a combination of mental, physical, and systemic factors that are holding him back from achieving greatness.

First, let’s talk about Tua’s decision-making under pressure. When the pocket is clean, he’s surgical, dissecting defenses with short and intermediate passes that keep drives alive. But when the heat comes at him, his composure wavers. He’s like a deer in the headlights, just frozen.

I’ve seen him hold that ball way too long or force hurried throws into tight windows, leading to costly turnovers. Great quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, or dare I even say Josh Allen, thrive in chaos, extending plays with their legs or trusting their arm to make improbable throws. They can just will their team to a win.

Tua, however, seems to freeze up or default to negative-yardage checkdowns. To reach that next level, Tua really needs to develop that fearless edge and trust his instincts and take calculated risks, even when the pocket collapses.

Physically, Tua’s limitations play a role. At 6’1” and roughly 220 pounds, he’s not the most imposing figure. His arm strength, while adequate, isn’t elite, which limits his ability to consistently push the ball downfield. Deep shots are a staple of great offenses, stretching defenses, and opening up the run game.

Tua’s tendency to lean on shorter passes, while efficient, can make the Dolphins’ offense predictable. I’ve noticed defenses creeping closer to the line of scrimmage, daring him to beat them over the top. To counter this, Tua must refine his deep ball accuracy and timing, forcing opponents to respect his entire range.

Injuries have also loomed very large. Tua’s history of concussions is a sobering reminder of the game’s brutality. I can’t help but wonder if the fear of another concussive hit lingers in his mind, subtly affecting his play. Sliding earlier, throwing the ball away, or bailing on a collapsing pocket might be smart for his long-term health, but it can stall drives. Greatness often demands a touch of recklessness, and Tua’s cautious approach, whether by choice or necessity, sometimes feels like a tether holding him back.

The Dolphins’ system and coaching staff also share some blame. Under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami’s offense is creative, leveraging speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to generate explosive plays. But the play calling can feel very conservative and predictable at times, especially in those crunch-time moments when a big play needs to be made.

I’ve audibly groaned watching predictable screen passes or unsuccessful run plays on third and long, wondering why Tua isn’t given more freedom to audible or take downfield shots. McDaniel’s scheme thrives on timing and precision, which suits Tua’s strengths, but it can also box him in. Great quarterbacks elevate their systems, but Tua sometimes seems restrained by his. If the Miami coaching staff wants him to take that next step, they need to trust him with more responsibility at the line of scrimmage.

Finally, there’s the mental hurdle of expectations. Drafted fifth overall in 2020, Tua entered the league with the weight of reviving a storied franchise. Trying to measure up to Dolphins legend Dan Marino, and comparisons to contemporaries like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert haven’t helped.

Just signing that huge multi-million dollar contract extension only adds to those perceived pressures. I can imagine the endless void of social media hot takes and armchair quarterback fan debates creeping into his mindset. To be great, Tua needs to block out the noise and embrace the grind of incremental improvement. Confidence is contagious, and a bolder Tua should galvanize this team towards success.

Ultimately, Tua’s path to greatness lies in combining these elements. He must sharpen his decision-making, push his physical limits, stay healthy, and demand more from his coaches while tuning out external pressures. Tua has got to find that dog in him and unleash it on the league. I’m always rooting for him; his talent is too obvious to ignore.

The NFL, however, doesn’t wait too long for potential to blossom. If Tua can unlock that next gear, he could transform himself from good to great. Until then, I’ll keep watching and hoping for that true, sustained breakout I know that he’s capable of. The clock is ticking, though.