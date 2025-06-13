Phins Phorward

Edition #11

Jonnu Or Bust

You know we are about to put those Phins Phorward! As a lifelong Dolphins fan, the swirling rumors about trading our Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith has left a very bad taste in my mouth. After a career-best 2024 season with 88 receptions, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns, all franchise records for a tight end, it’s hard to stomach the idea of shipping him out just like that. Smith was a revelation, a reliable target for Tua, and a leader in a locker room desperate for accountability after an 8-9 season.

So, how did we even get here?

I get it, Jonnu is looking for a new contract. The man wants to be paid what he feels he is worth. His $4.8 million salary for 2025, ranking 30th among tight ends, feels like a steal after his 2024 performance. At 29, he obviously still has enough gas left in the tank, with 44% of his career receiving yards coming in his last two seasons alone! Miami’s cap space, however, is tight, and trading him could bring draft picks or a player to bolster other areas, like the offensive line or a possible Jalen Ramsey replacement.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a need for another pass catcher after trading George Pickens and dealing with Donald Parham’s season-ending Achilles injury, are an oft-rumored and logical trade partner. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a history with Jonnu in Tennessee and Atlanta, and that only fuels the trade speculation.

Still, I’m torn, though. Smith’s not just a stat sheet stuffer, but he’s a culture builder. He called out teammates for tardiness last season, pushing for a player-led reset. Coach Mike McDaniel praised his professionalism, saying he’s “a very important player and person” to the team. Trading him risks sending a message that loyalty and leadership are expendable if the price isn’t right. That’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re trying to rebuild a winning mentality around here.

On the flip side, the Dolphins have survived without a dominant tight end before. Mike Gesicki was barely used in McDaniel’s first year, and we still leaned on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and now De’Von Achane’s pass-catching ability. A trade could net someone like the Raiders’ Michael Mayer, a young and moldable talent with two years left on a rookie deal.

Or we could sign a veteran like Gerald Everett to plug the gap. The offense thrives on Tua’s quick reads and our dynamic receivers, not necessarily a star tight end.

But here’s where I ultimately land: trading Smith feels like a big step backward. He’s a proven weapon who fits McDaniel’s system. His absence from OTAs signals he’s serious about a new deal, and I think Miami should pay that man his money!. Let’s give him a nice raise that will keep him happy without breaking the bank. If we trade him, we’re gambling on unproven replacements or draft picks, and I’m not ready to roll those dice when I feel we’re so close to contending.

The Steelers rumors, reignited after Parham’s injury, make me nervous. Smith’s agent says Miami is his first choice, but the longer this drags out, the more it feels like he’s slipping away. I’m hoping GM Chris Grier gets his act together and finds a way to keep our Pro Bowl tight end. Jonnu Smith isn’t just a great player; he’s a spark for a team that badly needs one. Let’s not pour water on that building flame!