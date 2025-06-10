Phins Phorward

Edition #10

Keep On Chopping

It’s time once again to put those Phins Phorward! Let’s shine that player spotlight on a defensive star in the making, shall we? As the Miami Dolphins gear up for the 2025 NFL season, all eyes are on second-year edge rusher Chop Robinson, a player whose rookie campaign hinted at the explosive potential he brings to the defensive front. Selected 21st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson quickly became a fan favorite and a disruptive force, and his outlook for 2025 suggests he is ready for a breakout year.

In his 2024 rookie season with the Dolphins, Robinson appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 26 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. His slow start, 11 pressures in the first eight weeks, gave way to an eye-opening and dominant second half, where he racked up 45 pressures, including 10 in a single game against the New England Patriots in Week 12. His 4.48 40-yard dash and 1.54 10-yard split from the 2024 NFL Combine, near record times for edge rushers, translated to his on-the-field disruption. His game-changing elite speed earned him a spot on the All-Rookie Team and a 5th-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Heading into 2025, the outlook for Chop Robinson is bright, with Dolphins fans buzzing about his potential to elevate the Dolphins’ defense to new heights. I really do feel that a double-digit sack season for Chop is a huge possibility, and I’ll tell you why. First, Robinson’s growth trajectory is very promising. His rookie year showed incredible improvement in the latter half, with all six sacks coming after Week 9. His 78.7 pass rush grade ranked 17th among edge defenders in 2024, and his 45 pressures in the season’s final stretch highlighted his ability to overwhelm offensive tackles with his speed and explosiveness.

Second, the Dolphins’ defensive front is poised for a transformation. The return of veterans Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips from injury bolsters the edge rotation. Chubb, now healthy after a 2023 knee injury, has been hands-on in mentoring Robinson and helping him perfect his craft. This trio of Chop, Chubb, and Jaelan has the potential to absolutely terrorize quarterbacks and will make Miami’s pass rush one of the NFL’s most feared. The addition of massive rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, drafted 13th overall in the 2025 draft, and underrated veteran Zach Sieler’s steady presence further strengthens the Dolphins’ front line.

If Chubb and Phillips stay healthy, Robinson will thrive in a rotation that keeps him fresh, potentially pushing his sack total past 10, a mark hit by Dolphins legends like Jason Taylor and Cam Wake in their sophomore seasons. His edge setting against the run, praised by defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, will be the key for Chop to take his game to the next level. For 2025, Robinson’s goals are clear. Chop will be looking to build on his rookie momentum and become a major presence in Miami’s defense. If he pairs his elite speed off the edge with improved run defense and consistency, the Dolphins’ front could shift the team’s identity toward a tougher and disruptive unit. Chop Robinson is ready to show the world, and himself, that he’s capable of big things to come.

I, for one, am excited to see the progression of this young stud!