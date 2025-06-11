A few months back, Twitter NFL Insider “SLICK RICK” broke the news that Miami was trying to trade Jalen Ramsey. Many scoffed, but it ultimately proved to be true.

Slick Rick has broken many other stories over the past few seasons on Twitter as well. Today, he has a new report that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Jalen Ramsey. The same Pittsburgh Steelers that are also interested in Jonnu Smith.

So the question is, would Pittsburgh trade for both Ramsey and Jonnu in a package deal?

For the past few weeks, it has been rumored that Pittsburgh was the likely landing spot for Jonnu Smith, and those rumors became even more red-hot after the Steelers lost a backup tight end with an Achilles injury.

Now, with this new Slick Rick report that Pittsburgh is interested in either Jaire Alexander or Jalen Ramsey, there is a chance the Steelers end up with both disgruntled Dolphins players.

The #Steelers have inquired about both Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey. I’m expecting the #Steelers to acquire one of them. Omar is cooking #HereWeGo #RickeyRedemptionArc pic.twitter.com/OIb9KEBWJf — Rickey (@SlickRickScoops) June 11, 2025

For Ramsey, we know the relationship between Mike McDaniel and Ramsey is fractured beyond repair, so a trade has been inevitable for months.

For Jonnu, there has been speculation that he will be traded since late May, when it was reported that he was seeking a pay raise and an extension, and Miami was not willing to give it to him.

Smith will be 30 in August and is coming off the best season of his career.

Before joining Miami, Smith played for Atlanta, New England, and the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins are in a rebuilding year this season, even though they won’t admit it publicly, and moving Smith before training camp is another clear sign they have more of an eye on the future than winning and competing this season in 2025.

The Dolphins’ tight end room is very thin behind Smith.

Miami only has Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, and Tanner Conner as legitimate NFL-caliber tight ends on the roster, and none of those are true threats in the passing game.

Moving on from Smith now may have Miami looking to add another tight end before training camp, although the available free agents still unsigned at the position are not very good.