Miami is one of the most beloved destinations on the globe. Though we tend to think of it as a tourist destination, it is also home to one of the best professional sports scenes in North America. With a team across all four major sports, there is inherent competition within the local landscape.

Each team has had its successes (and plenty of failures) along the way. When compared to one another, which team stacks up better than the others? These are the Miami Power Rankings, putting each of the four major sports teams in the city against one another to see who comes out on top.

1.) Florida Panthers (NHL)

The Florida Panthers are the Kings of Miami, and for good reason. The success of the Panthers is a story that is still unfolding as they aim to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

This is the third season in a row that the Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final, following in the footsteps of fellow Florida-based team, the Tampa Bay Lightning (went to the Finals from 2020-22). Winning another Cup would put the Panthers in rarified territory, and the core in place shows no signs of slowing down.

2.) Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Though there is some uncertainty heading into the 2025 season, it is universally agreed that the 2024 season was a major disappointment. Expected to challenge for the AFC East title, things fell apart in game no. 2. Quarterback Tua Tagavaiola suffered a concussion in a loss to the Buffalo Bills and the season was never the same.

The once dynamic offense struggled to find its footing throughout the season. The Dolphins finished the season second in the AFC, but with an 8-9 record. Missing the playoffs was not in their plans and it definitely sets in motion the need to take a hard look at things in Miami.

3.) Miami Heat (NBA)

The Heat have been one of the most underrated franchises in the NBA for some time now. Just two seasons ago, they made a surprise run to the NBA Finals, topping the juggernaut Boston Celtics in the process. Unfortunately, the 2024-25 season was more about turmoil than it was about success.

Things were frustrating right from the jump, even more so when veteran star Jimmy Butler was hampered with injuries. His frustrations grew and he was eventually traded in a five-team deal to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat were never really able to find footing after that, finishing 37-45 (third in the Southeast Division).

They made it through the play-in rounds to score the eight seed in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for them, they ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs swept the Heat 4-0, crushing Miami by a collective difference of 92 points in Games 3 and 4.

4.) Miami Marlins (MLB)

Of the four major sports teams in Miami, the Marlins are the only one without a complete (or mostly complete, in the case of the Panthers) season behind them. More often than not, MLB rumors are about which player the Marlins are planning on trading, not who they may be acquiring to bolster a playoff push.

The Marlins are currently dead last in the National League East division and have not shown an inkling of climbing out. The Marlins are frustrating to their fan base, largely because they implement cost-cutting measures that see established and promising young players shoved out the door. This is more of a “status quo” kind of season for the Marlins.