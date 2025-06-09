Cornerback Jalen Ramsey changing teams is the next offseason domino that fans of the Miami Dolphins are waiting to fall. His stint in Miami seems to be all but over after spending just a pair of seasons in a Dolphins uniform.

Ramsey’s expected departure has led to plenty of people expressing concerns about how Miami’s secondary will fare in the upcoming 2025 season, but a proposed trade from Athlon Sports’ Matthew Sullivan has the Dolphins dealing Ramsey and not acquiring any standout defenders who could fill the hole left by him in return.

Instead, the trade has Miami bolstering an already dynamic receiver corps. The deal involves the Green Bay Packers and the Dolphins, with Miami sending Ramsey to Green Bay in exchange for wide receiver Romeo Doubs and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Doubs has played just three seasons in the NFL and is quite the spring chicken at 25 years old, yet he’s cemented himself as a very capable offensive player at the highest level. He’s totaled 600-plus receiving yards in each of his last two NFL campaigns and averaged a career-high 46.2 receiving yards per game in the 2024 season.

The Dolphins already employ two of the premier wide receivers in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, even though they played far from their best football in the 2024 season. Moreover, tight end Jonnu Smith played like an elite tight end last season and earned a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his career.

It’s safe to claim that signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa would have no shortage of highly talented targets at his disposal if the Dolphins traded Ramsey to the Packers for a package highlighted by Doubs. Whether or not the Dolphins are willing to add an additional layer of lethality on offense at the expense of their defense remains to be seen, though.