The Florida Panthers are in their third National Hockey League final with a chance of winning consecutive Stanley Cup Championships.



I have read many articles and opinions about the Panthers and what makes them so successful.



Three themes emerge from these discussions, and it is worth examining these traits as they apply to the Miami Dolphins.



The first is “Depth.”



A championship team needs quality players who can fill in for starters due to injury or rest and exemplify the “next man up” mentality.



The 2024 Miami Dolphins’ lack of bench depth led to an 8-9 season.



There was no quarterback depth to cover for Tua Tagovailoa.



In 2025, the hope is that Zach Wilson and/or Quinton Ewers can adequately fill in, yet both are unproven.



The offensive line can produce five quality starters: Austin Jackson, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, and Patrick Paul.



Unfortunately, the lack of depth is evident when the backups include Liam Eichenberg.



The receiver situation is equally troubling. Behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, there is insufficient depth at the receiver position, compounded by the imminent trade of tight end Jonnu Smith.



Without Jonnu Smith, we also need a starting tight end.



The running back room holds the most favorable bench depth for the offense.



On defense, we are well-positioned at the defensive line and edge positions, thanks to the addition of Kenneth Grant, provided Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb return to form.



With linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson as quality starters on the inside, the Dolphins hopefully have adequate depth in the short run, should either of them go down.



In the secondary, we not only lack depth, but we lack starters.



The second trait is “Physicality.”



This is a persistent issue with the Dolphins, as the team is labeled “soft” until proven otherwise.



The 2025 draft has moved us in a more physical direction with the additions to the defensive and offensive line and the running back room.



However, achieving a reputation for being physical requires more than having big bodies.



It requires commitment and a change of culture, starting at the top.



The third trait is “Defensive” dominance.



Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver‘s defense finished 10th in scoring defense in 2024.



In 2025, the defense looks solid in the front seven, but the optimism stops there.



The Dolphins need a strong secondary to achieve any level of success on defense.



During the 2025 off-season, the Miami Dolphins need significant help to exemplify championship qualities of depth, physicality, and defensive dominance.



