There has been a vast amount of rumours circling in Miami in recent weeks about the trading of the CB before the ‘25-26 NFL season kickoff. Whilst there have been no official trade talks that have taken place yet, all roads are pointing towards the star moving on from the Dolphins as the trade saga continues. Reports suggest that all bridges have been burned in the relationship between the player and the coaching staff at the Dolphins.

Having acquired Jalen Ramsey just two years ago as part of a trade deal, the 30-year-old from Tennessee carries with him a huge $24 million guaranteed contract. He has proven his ability on the field and would be an asset to many teams in the NFL. But it’s likely he will not be playing for the Dolphins again anytime soon. His outspoken and boisterous personality seems to have clashed with other personnel inside the dressing room at the Dolphins.

It is not the first time that the Miami Dolphins have faced what is likely to happen with Ramsey. There have been times before in the past when they have been forced to trade a talented player quickly after acquiring them in the same manner.

The same situation unfolded in 2012 with Brandon Marshall, so much so that it seems to Dolphins fans that deja vu is hitting Miami. After the Dolphins acquired Marshall by trading 2nd-round draft picks with the Denver Broncos, they were forced to trade the wide receiver just two years later. They would get two 3rd-round draft picks in return for Marshall from the Chicago Bears. In a similar vein to Ramsey, Marshall left on personal terms rather than production for the Dolphins. Marshall also only made the Pro Bowl once in the two seasons that he spent at the Dolphins, the same as Ramsey.

Similarly, in 1991, Tim McKyer was traded in eerily similar circumstances. The Dolphins traded McKyer to the Falcons for two draft picks in the 3rd and 12th rounds. Whilst McKyer only spent 1 year at the Dolphins, the Miami team had acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers for two players out of the draft in the 2nd and 11th rounds. McKyer would leave the Dolphins on bad terms following a fallout with prestigious coach Don Shula at the time. Shula was infuriated by McKyers’ outspoken nature and would send him on his way after only one season, despite his performances for the Miami team during their 1990 run of 12-4.

In both of these occasions, it seems that the Dolphins have been left shortchanged in their trade deals and the player has had to leave swiftly due to relations breaking down between the player and the coaching staff. Whilst the same seems to be happening with Ramsey, the Dolphins will be hoping that they can make light of the situation by getting a good trade deal for the cornerback and not repeat history.

Trade deals in the NFL are often complex and strategic, but for the Dolphins, it will be the financial hurdle that Ramsey’s huge contract creates, which poses them the biggest issue. With such a hefty guaranteed money contract looming over the player, there may be hesitation from other teams in the league looking to acquire him. Assuming the full burden of this large contract would be a big undertaking for any team, especially given that the Dolphins are reluctant to bear the brunt of any portion of this guaranteed money. This could lead to a stalemate. A stalemate is reflective of the wider concerns in the league that players’ contracts are becoming so powerful that they dictate how tradeable the player is, which could leave many in muddy waters.

Yes, Ramsey has proven his ability on the field, but the market value of the player seems to have been inflated slightly and he has not quite lived up to the Dolphins’ expectations. His return on the pitch is also being questioned by others in the league. Now 30, the player is reaching the latter part of his career and teams may have questions over the longevity of his career if they were to partake in any trade deals with the Dolphins.

Youth is often what brings the inflated prices for players in the league and this may lead to underwhelming trades being offered to the Dolphins for Ramsey. Some reports have even suggested that the Dolphins may only see trade offers being suggested at 6th or 7th round draft picks.

Negotiations remain ongoing for Ramsey, but his whole situation is likely to have an impact on the wider league and reshape how teams manage large contracts for aging players in the following years.