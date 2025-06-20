It was a busy day today with Jalen Ramsey news, and it appears a trade may be near.

First, Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show stated that he expects Ramsey to be traded before the start of training camp. He believes Ramsey wants to move to the West Coast, and a team like the LA Rams or LA Chargers. The Rams have spoken about possibly trading for Ramsey, but have said those talks have led nowhere. The Chargers are one of the few teams with a lot of salary cap space that could absorb his contract.

“Jalen Ramsey will get traded. It’ll be, I would expect before the start of training camp. We’ll see how it shakes out, where he goes.”@AdamSchefter gives an update on the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey ✍️ (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/xVFWeYUqYB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 20, 2025

Then there is a report that Ramsey is currently training in LA at the UCLA facility with Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf, who are both members of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey training at UCLA field, the same field both #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and WR D.K. Metcalf trained. Not to mention, the numerous players from the Steelers roster following him on Instagram. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/ajyQsJtCKV — Steelers Black and Gold Nation – Off-season (@B_GNation1) June 20, 2025

Not to mention, Ramsey has recently followed many Pittsburgh Steelers players on Instagram. Could this be a sign he got a heads up that he is going to Pittsburgh?

Jalen Ramsey is either going to the Steelers or the Lakers 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yb5MNHnAbH — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) June 20, 2025

It had been reported for weeks that the relationship between Ramsey and Mike McDaniel is so fractured that there was no salvaging it, and a trade had to happen.

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.