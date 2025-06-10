Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports the Miami Dolphins have excused Jalen Ramsey from not being at minicamp this week. If he were to miss the entire week, he would have been subject to fines that would have exceeded $100,000.

Jalen Ramsey’s absence is excused, HC Mike McDaniel said. He won’t be fined as both sides seek a trade. Otherwise, it’s mandatory minicamp & full week absences could lead to over $100K in fines. https://t.co/vlYObUra28 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 10, 2025

Ramsey has been on the trade block for about two months now.

Since we are now post-June 1st, a trade had Miami eating $ 6.745 million of dead cap this season, and it opened up $9.9 million of cap space. But we know Miami, to trade Ramsey, had to take on some money and eat more dead money to get a deal done.

It had been reported for weeks that the relationship between Ramsey and Mike McDaniel is so fractured that there was no salvaging it, and a trade had to happen.

Ramsey only played in 27 games for the Dolphins and had five interceptions during that time.

The Dolphins’ secondary right now is in shambles, with Miami losing all four starters from last season. This offseason, they have added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis at the safety position. They have yet to add a cornerback and will now depend on Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kader Kohou, as well as any rookies they add at that position.

With Ramsey soon to be gone, the cornerback position is up there with the defensive line as the biggest need on this team right now, heading into the 2025 season. I would expect Miami to look to add a veteran, unsigned cornerback on the open market still.

Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton, and CJ Henderson are still available players on the market whom Miami may target.

More on this story as it develops.