The Ragones and Richmond Webb join Michael Fink to listen to Richmond’s thoughts on several of his Dolphin memories, as well as his thoughts on this year’s team. Chris Talks Tua’s press conference, and we talk Jonnu Smith and why it is to the Dolphins’ advantage to resign him.
Richmond Webb Joins the Finfans Podcast
