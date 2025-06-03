Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to trade for Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. It is unknown how many other teams have interest in trading for Jonnu and providing him with an extension.

Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith.

Smith will be 30 in August and is coming off the best season of his career. In 2024, with the Dolphins, Smith had 88 receptions, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Prior to joining Miami, Smith played for Atlanta, New England, and the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins are in a rebuilding year this season, even though they won’t admit it. Moving Smith prior to training camp would be another clear sign they have more of an eye on the future than winning and competing this season. The Dolphins’ tight end room is very thin behind Smith.

Miami only has Pharaoh Brown, Julian Hill, and Tanner Conner as legitimate NFL-caliber tight ends on the roster, and none of those are true threats in the passing game.

Moving on from Smith would probably have Miami looking to add another tight end before training camp; it would also be a huge loss to the Dolphins’ offense heading into this season.

It is unclear how much of a raise or extension Smith wants, or if Smith just wants out of Miami like Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, Jevon Holland, and many other vets that have bolted this offseason.

Either way, with Miami having so many holes to fill in their secondary and on their defensive line, creating another hole at tight end isn’t ideal as we inch closer to training camp.

More on this story as it develops.