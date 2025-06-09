Miami Gardens, FL.- Earlier this morning (June 9), it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Green Bay Packers planned to release two-time Pro Bowl Cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Another storyline that has continued to plague Miami Dolphins fans is the ongoing frustrations of veteran corner Jalen Ramsey. It’s been crystal clear all off-season that Ramsey wants OUT from the 305. The writing is on the wall, he will not be a Miami Dolphin in the near future- and it’s only a matter of time before a move gets made.

When the move for Ramsey inevitably gets made, it’s not a bold take to say that Miami would be proudly boasting the worst secondary in the league. In a division featuring numerous elite wide receivers, such as Stefon Diggs, Garrett Wilson, and Keon Coleman, I speak for the majority of the fan base that believes we do not have the defensive personnel to counter them.

Who could be an easy replacement for Ramsey on the outside- Jaire Alexander.

Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Jaire Alexander has been amongst the League’s best in coverage, never recording a coverage grade of below 73.0 (per Pro Football Focus, PFF). In his seven-game 2024 season, Jaire Alexander recorded an overall 75.2 PFF grade (25th in the NFL), alongside a 78.3 grade in coverage (16th in the NFL). Alexander is the true definition of a ball hawk, as he’s recorded over 280 tackles, 70 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions alongside three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his career.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

We all know that Jaire is one of the NFL’s finest when he’s on the field- but that’s the problem. During his career, Jaire Alexander has been plagued by multiple injuries that have left him on the training table for extended periods of time.

For those that need a timeline, here’s a full breakdown of Jaire’s medical problems throughout his time in the NFL:

2021: Shoulder (Played four games)

2023: Shoulder + Back (Played seven games)

2024: Quad + Groin early season. Week 11 PCL Tear (Played seven games)

Now seems like a good time for a disclaimer- I am VERY concerned with the idea of parking a BRINKS truck in front of Alexander while he is still rehabbing from season ending knee surgery. If Miami is able to pick him up for a team-friendly deal, I am all for it. We know that when healthy, the guy is a playmaker and can shut down any receiver in this League. If Alexander requests too much, continue targeting other top free agent corners like Charvarius Ward or Asante Samuel Jr.

What do you think, loyal ‘Fins fans? Should Miami sign the multiple-time Pro Bowler, or should the Dolphins just roll with what they’ve got?