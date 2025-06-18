The success of the Miami Dolphins will come down to luck. All of the preparation in the world can not prepare a team for the ill effects of injuries. Look no further than the past two seasons; both showed promise, and injuries derailed both. In 2023, the Dolphins started out 11-4, only to lose to the eventual one seed, the Baltimore Ravens, and the rival Buffalo Bills to finish 11-6 and be forced to travel to frigid Kansas City for their playoff game. W

hile in Kansas City, they were forced to trot out defensive linemen who had spent the entire season as free agents due to injuries to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. The result was a 26-7 loss ending an otherwise promising season.

In 2024, the injury story revolved around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion against the Bills and suffered from other injuries, leading to him only playing in 11 of 17 games. When Tua was on the field, the offense was solid and the team looked like one that could compete in the playoffs, but in his absence, it was an entirely different story as the team went 2-4, just missing out on the playoffs. Another season that held promise derailed. So you would be forgiven for being less than optimistic when it comes to the Dolphins’ stars remaining healthy and them having a successful season.

However, former Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead is a bit more confident about the Dolphins’ chances at success. The former Pro Bowler appeared on Unsportsmanlike on ESPN radio this morning, singing the praises of his former quarterback while noting that the team’s success relies on Tua, Phillips, and Chubb remaining healthy. When asked why Dolphins fans should have confidence in Tua Armstead had this to say.

“I wholeheartedly believe in Tua. I believe in his ability. I’ve seen him snap into a mode that looks familiar to me, like Drew Brees. That’s why I have no problem making that comparison, that consistency of him snapping into that like assassin mode, that sniper mode, that’s that championship DNA that we want to see more consistently. I believe he can do it, I believe he can if we can keep him upright. I think the Dolphins season comes down to Tua’s availability, and if we can get Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips healthy.”

When asked about the expectations for the team, he responded, “If we can get those 3 factors. Those three guys I named. There’s no limit to me.”

While Armstead is perhaps overly optimistic, I find myself agreeing with him. If the Dolphins can remain healthy, a huge if, the team should be good enough to compete for a playoff spot. Once you’re in the playoffs anything can happen. Perhaps the Dolphins will get their first playoff win in over 25 years, provided luck is on their side.