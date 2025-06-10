If you ask the average fan, you’d probably hear that the Dolphins’ problems stem from a lack of physicality, “dogs”, or some other expression used to quantify a strong culture.

The reasons for this vary. Mike McDaniel doesn’t match the physically imposing football coach stereotype, former players and coaches haven’t had reviews of the team, and perhaps the most obvious, the team hasn’t won when it’s mattered the most.

This places the fan base and the media in a tough spot. The off-season is built on hypotheticals, used to create hope and excitement for the upcoming season. However, this Dolphins team has overstayed its welcome in the world of ifs and buts. This makes social media even more of a hellscape than it normally is, with patience wearing thin and nothing to quench the playoff thirst of the public.

The team, naturally, is in an interesting place as well. For the first time in the Mike McDaniel era, there is no overarching feeling of positive momentum, but rather, a conscious need for change for a group that’s also seeking long-term stability in their front office. The sum must be greater, even if the addends are primarily the same. Miami needs a force multiplier, and it must come by way of something that is largely unidentifiable to the average consumer.

A Culture Shift

Multiple players claim to feel that multiplier, including Tua Tagovailoa and Devon Achane, with the former attesting to the fact that this is the most noticeable culture shift since he entered the league in 2020.

Tua Tagovailoa said he feels in his heart that this Dolphins team has undergone a culture shift. He says it centers on having the right guys in the locker room this year. pic.twitter.com/stjQ0BkJJ1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 10, 2025

Some of the moves the Dolphins have made show a similar shift in terms of scheme. Acquiring brute strength up front sets up Miami nicely to operate more effectively in the trenches. For instance, Miami replaced both of their starting guards and made an effort at Y tight end, moves they hadn’t previously made during McDaniel’s tenure. If these pan out, they could access a level of short-yardage physicality and “dog” they lacked in 2024.

As I mentioned, however, the past makes this difficult for many to believe. This isn’t the first time fans have heard that “this team is different”. For every year since 2000, though, they’ve seen the same result.

Dolphins fans don’t feel the team has warranted patience. However, in the shadows, players believe something is brewing. It’s not much yet, but is something to monitor as the off-season progresses.