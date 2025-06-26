Going into the 2025 season, a lot is going on with the Miami Dolphins. Some of it is good, some is bad, and some is downright ugly. (Admit it, you are now hearing the iconic theme of the 1966 movie The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly)

The Offense

The Good

Well, there is a great receiver corps. Hill and Waddle are considered to be among the best wide receiver duos in the league. Achane will be the number one running back, with Wright likely the number two. Gordon and Mattison will compete for a spot on the roster. Both have been solid in team practices.

Tua is still a controversial subject. However, no one can deny he runs this offense better than anyone. When he is healthy, he can accomplish the job.

The Bad

The offensive line is at best average. There are still some variables that can’t be determined yet. Will Patrick Paul make the jump in his second year to be worthy of his first-round selection? Will rookie Jonah Savaiinaea be able to protect Tua? Has James Daniels recovered from his injury and will he be able to perform at the level he did in the past?

The Ugly

Liam Eichenberg is the backup for the offensive line. Zack Wilson is the backup for Tua. The team has to play three games in December in NYC, Pittsburgh, and New England. Buffalo is still the team to beat in the AFC East.

Defense

The Good

Zach Sieler is returning. First-round pick Kenneth Grant was a solid pick and should start. He won’t replace Calias Campbell, but he should be up for the job.

Chubb, Phillips, and Robinson are a triple threat on the edge. Assuming Chubb and Phillips are fully recovered from injuries, these three guys can wreak havoc on the field.

Kader Kohou will be back. Hopefully, Jason Marshall Jr can be the surprise of the draft.

The Bad

The most talked-about topic for the Dolphins during this offseason has been their lack of secondary. It is being called by many as the worst in the league. Jalen Ramsey is not officially gone, but it is a foregone conclusion that he will be traded (despite Tyreek Hill’s efforts to convince him to stay).

Chris Grier still has not signed any free agents for cornerback.

The Ugly

In all likelihood, Jalen Phillips will get injured at some point and miss playing time. He has been injury-prone since college and in his professional career, which leaves Mohamed Kamara and Quinten Bell up next.

Cam Smith is still on the roster and could get playing time.

Coaching

The Good

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be back for a second year.

There is a shift in the team’s culture to a more physical and competitive one. The team has been criticized for being soft and undisciplined. The coaching staff and team leaders seem intent on turning this around.

The Bad

Mike McDaniel will still continue to call offensive plays.

The Ugly

While Dan Crossman is no longer the special-teams coordinator, the hiring of Craig Aukerman is not an upgrade at all. Expect the Dolphins to continue to be at the bottom of the barrel for special teams.