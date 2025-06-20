When Mike McDaniel was hired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach, many expected the run game to become the identity of the offense. Coming from the San Francisco 49ers as a run game coordinator, McDaniel’s expertise in designing dynamic ground attacks seemed like a perfect fit for a team in need of balance. But as we enter another season under his leadership, it’s become clear that the run game hasn’t consistently been the priority it needs to be.

Yes, we’ve seen explosive flashes—most notably from De’Von Achane, whose breakaway speed and versatility have proven he’s a legitimate weapon. But too often, McDaniel abandons the run in critical stretches of games, especially when the team faces adversity. That approach does little to control the tempo, keep the defense fresh, or wear down opponents over four quarters.

McDaniel’s brilliance as a play-caller is not in question. His creativity has brought new energy to Miami’s offense. But as last season’s challenges showed, creativity without discipline can lead to inconsistency. The Dolphins’ offense faltered in big moments because it lacked a reliable foundation—something a physical, run-heavy approach could have helped provide.

From what we’ve heard, McDaniel is aware of this and is making the running game a focal point again. That awareness, at the very least, is a step in the right direction.

Because there are no more excuses this year, the talent is already in-house. Achane is a dual threat who can beat you with his speed and burst, but also contributes as a receiver. It sounds like he’s refining his route tree and may have the most consistent hands on the entire team. Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison, and Ollie Gordon II bring physicality, vision, and enough speed to complement one another.

With proper rotation, this group can stay fresh and dominate both early and late in games. McDaniel doesn’t need a committee—he has a platoon of backs capable of taking over games.

By leaning into the run game early and often, the Dolphins can set the offensive tone, force opposing defenses to respect the box, and open up more manageable passing opportunities for Tua Tagovailoa. More importantly, it keeps the defense off the field longer, giving them the rest they need to fly around and generate turnovers, something this team is desperate for.

There will be time to get creative with motion-heavy plays and deep shots to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But before any of that, Miami needs to earn respect on the ground. Dictating terms at the line of scrimmage is how you win consistently. If McDaniel returns to his roots and focuses on fundamentals instead of finesse, we might see him take a big leap forward in his still-young coaching tenure.