In recent seasons, when talking about the availability, or lack thereof, of Miami’s offensive tackles, the focus has typically been on the recently retired Terron Armstead. He was a constant presence on the injury report during his entire tenure in Miami.

However, Miami’s other starting tackle during this period has also struggled with availability, missing half of the team’s games. Of course, I’m referring to Austin Jackson, who missed the final nine games of the 2024 season after undergoing knee surgery. His absence flew under the radar, largely due to the steady play of Kendall Lamm, who ultimately signed with Philadelphia this offseason.

The 2024 Dolphins season featured a myriad of setbacks, but perhaps the least discussed was Jackson’s absence. Miami went 2–6 in the games he played. Despite that record, I believe his injury down the stretch was a significant reason the Dolphins missed out on a third consecutive playoff appearance.

Despite Lamm’s high-end pass protection, run blocking was never his forte, grading out as the 108th best run blocker among 140 qualified tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the games Jackson was available, Miami averaged 133 rushing yards per game, a figure that would have ranked 10th in the NFL. After he went down, that number dropped to just 80.4 rushing yards per game, which would have ranked second-to-last. Despite posting a positive win-loss record over that stretch, the offense lacked a core element that makes a Shanahan-style scheme sustainable and explosive.

Now, attributing a 53-yard-per-game difference solely to Jackson might be an overstatement. Other key contributors, including Alec Ingold and Terron Armstead, also missed time. However, it’s worth noting that Armstead, despite still being a high-level player, lost some of his explosiveness due to age and wear on his knees. Jackson, while never reaching Armstead’s peak as an overall player, is likely the better athlete, which is why he was a first-round talent.

Both Jackson and center, Aaron Brewer, exemplify what McDaniel values most in his offensive linemen: exceptional athletes capable of reaching the second level in the run game. Having them both available for a sustained period could reignite a Dolphins offense that disappointed in 2024.

Questions remain about Miami’s offensive line heading into 2025. They’ll be relying on a veteran guard returning from a major injury, a rookie guard, a first-year starter at left tackle, and Jackson, who’s coming off knee surgery. Perhaps the biggest X-factor in Miami becoming a top-tier rushing team again is whether Jackson can stay healthy and play a full season for the first time since 2021.